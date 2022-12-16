ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Hayden Green's return provides highlight amidst Cosby losses

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

COSBY — No one noticed his arrival. Not at first, at least.

Yet here came Cosby senior Hayden Green, flanked by family and pushed by his brother, as he rolled ever so quietly onto the hardwood that saw him dominate for two years and two games of his senior season at the point guard position.

Slowly, members of the pre-game crowd looked toward the hallway that leads from the parking lot into Cosby’s gym.

When they noticed Green, who sported a blue Cosby basketball hoodie and black sweatpants under his back brace, they began to clap. And clap. And clap. And clap.

Because Green, almost a month removed from an ATV accident that left the senior three-sport athlete bound to a wheelchair, was finally back home.

Back on The Hill. Back with his teammates. Back where he belongs.

“It was emotional just rolling in here,” said Green, who wiped away tears as the applause crescendoed around him. “To come through those doors, it’s been a ride. I knew it would be something like that. I’ve had all the support through this.”

“It’s amazing,” added Green’s father, Jason. “The crowd, the community, the support they’ve had for him, there’s no words for it.”

And that support will undoubtedly continue in the coming months.

Jason Green confirmed that his son is home “for good” following stints in the ICU at UT Medical Center and Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, and he added that Hayden will continue rehabbing once his collarbone heals.

“It’s the motivation to keep pushing on,” said Jason of the ovation they received. “To get back to the best him that’s possible.”

But on Friday night, the therapy and exercise could wait.

First, Green went over to his teammates, who had no idea of the surprise that would greet them a few hours after they walked into the gym from school.

“I can’t put words to it, man,” said Cosby senior Shaydan O’Dell. “None of us had a clue. Just glad to have him back in the gym.”

Summarized Green’s coach, Brian Stewart, with tear-filled eyes before tip-off: “It’s just really good to see him back here. We need to win tonight.”

And with that, the mood shifted to the task at hand.

Both Cosby teams entered Friday night’s matchup looking to avenge losses to the Pioneers.

Neither proved able to do so.

The Lady Eagles fell 63-26, as a four-point second-quarter deficit turned into a loss that snapped a three-game win streak for Cody Lowe’s club.

Kinley Coggins and Alexis McGaha scored five points each, while Ali Smith and Shylee Shelton totaled four apiece.

“They’re a really good basketball team,” said Lowe of Crockett. “The score’s not indicative of how we played them. We played them a lot better here than we did there.

“I told the team you want to be playing your best basketball in March, not in December. Just got to keep building. We play some teams like this to help us down the road against single-A teams. Just got to keep finding something to improve on each game.”

Prior to the boys’ game, Green entered the locker room for a chat with his teammates. Then, the Eagles emerged wearing gray warmup T-shirts that featured a blue Cosby logo on the front and Green’s No. 24 on the back.

Minutes into the game, though, Stewart’s tears of happiness melted into shouts of frustration.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 26-9 lead, which they parlayed into a 40-20 halftime advantage.

“Our focus, attention to detail, all of that to start the game was about the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Stewart. “We’ve got to find a way to be better and play harder.”

By the final buzzer, Cosby had fallen 64-51 — its sixth straight loss, the same amount of games that the Eagles have played without Green running the floor with them.

O’Dell lead Cosby with 20 points. Jayston Fine and Slate Shropshire added 13 and 11, respectively, with a combined 17 rebounds.

Green saw three of the four quarters from beside the Eagles’ bench, his eyes and ears glued to every slap of the ball and squeak of sneakers.

Unfortunately for Green’s presence, the final quarter was the most intense. Cosb whittled the lead to 11 in the waning moments, the Eagles’ dives and steals and intensity suddenly coming alive.

“It was just so nice to see (Hayden) out here doing typical school-age-type stuff,” said Stewart. “Very disappointing that we didn’t play any better than we did, any harder than we did, with him sitting there court-side.

“Overall, though, it was good to have him here and back in the gym.”

Up next, both Cosby teams will take part in the Oneida Christmas Tournament, which lasts from December 20-22.

Then, they will take a break for the holidays before playing in the Hampton Christmas Tournament from December 27-29.

Newport, TN
