Effective: 2022-12-23 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and powerlines. Numerous to widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 55 MINUTES AGO