Effective: 2022-12-23 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and powerlines. Numerous to widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 54 MINUTES AGO