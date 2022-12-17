ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FOX 61

FOX61's trending stories of 2022 in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the year comes to an end, FOX61 has had a few stories that have made it to the top of the list this year. Let's wave 2022 goodbye by remembering the stories that have made people laugh, mad, or maybe even cry (tears of joy, hopefully).
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 61

Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
FOX 61

Shoreline communities preparing for coastal flooding Friday

MILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut shoreline communities are in for wintery weather, minus the snow, on Friday. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding are possible. Water levels could rise up to 2.5 feet higher than normal. Parts of the state may see wind gusts up to 55 mph. With high tide Friday morning, a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 61

Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state's severe cold weather protocol will be activated this weekend as forecasts show that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday afternoon. The protocol will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and remain in effect through 12:00 p.m. on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
