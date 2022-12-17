Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Related
FOX61's trending stories of 2022 in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the year comes to an end, FOX61 has had a few stories that have made it to the top of the list this year. Let's wave 2022 goodbye by remembering the stories that have made people laugh, mad, or maybe even cry (tears of joy, hopefully).
AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses
HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
National and International stories in 2022 that impacted Connecticut
From inflation, to abortion rights, to the war in Ukraine: Here's how national and international stories impacted Conn. this year. While sometimes it seems like national stories don't truly impact Connecticut, several stories that happened in 2022 did. From record lottery jackpots to the Olympics, all the way to the...
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Couple Arrested in Montgomery County on 10 Arrest Warrants- Including One for Burglary, As Per Authorities
According to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a Florida couple was arrested after it was found during a traffic stop in Montgomery County that they were wanted on several outstanding warrants. On Sunday, a deputy pulled down a white Ford Expedition for speeding near Farm to Market...
Shoreline communities preparing for coastal flooding Friday
MILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut shoreline communities are in for wintery weather, minus the snow, on Friday. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding are possible. Water levels could rise up to 2.5 feet higher than normal. Parts of the state may see wind gusts up to 55 mph. With high tide Friday morning, a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect Friday.
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol
CONNECTICUT, USA — The state's severe cold weather protocol will be activated this weekend as forecasts show that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday afternoon. The protocol will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and remain in effect through 12:00 p.m. on...
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Connecticut lawmakers say 'Billy's Law' could help families across the nation
WATERBURY, Conn. — Friday, families of missing persons applauded Congress’ near-unanimous approval of a new law inspired by a case in Connecticut. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who introduced the bill, called this “a 15-year journey,” and said years ago when he was in the U.S. House, the bill passed there but then stalled in the Senate.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 4