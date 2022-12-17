Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Beverly K. Olson Children's Hospital spreads holiday cheer to the children
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital brought in some heavy hitters and special Christmas guests on Wednesday. The fire department was on hand, to chauffeur the Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, and Santa Claus down a portion of Spring and Pine street. The beloved...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County opening warming stations ahead of weekend winter weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As freezing temperatures approach, Baldwin County is advising the public about warming shelters opening. Freedom Church will open its doors to those seeking shelter from the cold on Friday morning at 7:00. All manned fire stations across the county are welcoming those looking to get...
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
41nbc.com
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Macon Christmas Parade kicks off with downtown festivities
MACON, Ga. — The Christmas spirit was alive in downtown Macon on Sunday as the Macon Christmas Parade made its way through the streets. Hundreds bundled up and lined blocks of Cherry and Mulberry Streets to see the sights and sounds of Macon's Christmas Parade. The parade started at 4 p.m.
WMAZ
Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
They plan to keep their doors open this Thursday through Monday depending on the weather. If it continues to stay cold, they may extend those hours.
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins partners with local church to open warming center
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- Warner Robins leaders say it's the first step to fighting homelessness. "We believe that the best solution to homelessness right now is housing first, just as we learned from Dr. Jake Hall with United Way of Central Georgia," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. As the cold weather...
wgxa.tv
United to End Homelessness gives additional resources in preparation for extreme cold
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With cold weather moving in, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Authority and United Way of Central Georgia are preparing support initiatives for the homeless. United to End Homelessness is an initiative of United Way of Central Georgia (UWCG). UWCG reports that additional warming beds are open...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
wgxa.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
wgxa.tv
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
wgxa.tv
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
wgxa.tv
Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
'Break bread & spend time with family': Macon temple wishes a happy 'Challah-day' and talks about Hanukkah
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is just a week away, however Central Georgia is home to many different religions and celebrations too. Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah, an eight day Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. Elizabeth Bahar– Rabbi for Temple Beth Israel in Macon says...
fox5atlanta.com
Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home
FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff wins physical altercation against cancer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has overcome his greatest obstacle yet, cancer. In a Facebook post made by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that Davis wants to share the good news with the community and thank everyone for their concern, care, kind words, prayers, and "unwavering support.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
