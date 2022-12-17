Read full article on original website
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
Five Wrestlers Win Titles in Meet at Southridge
The Vincennes Grapplers competed at the Southridge Mat Raid on Sunday Dec 18. The grapplers had a very good showing with placing 15 out of their 25 participants:. Champions were: Marcus Banks, Romeo Murphy, Lincoln Bubalo, Braxten Land, Kinnick Funk,. Runner Ups: Eli Johnson, Jayden Lambert,. 3rd place Jaxson Bailey.
Virgil Lynch, 91, Vincennes
Virgil L. Lynch, 91, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. in Danville, IN. Virgil was born and raised on a farm in Princeton, IN, the son of Hallie and Emma Pearl Wheeler Lynch. After attending Mt. Olympus High School, he was engaged in farming. In 1960, he began driving trucks. Always involved in mechanics whether in trucking or farming, he founded Lynch Garage in Vincennes. He was a dealer for American Motors and Jeep along with the repair garage and heavyduty towing service until the economy forced the closure of the businesses. He was a devoted to his work. A devoted father, he lost a daughter, Camby Lynn, at age 5 on December 22 1964. He practiced his Christian faith in his everyday life. He enjoyed working on tractors and farm equipment and deep sea fishing with his family. In the early 90’s, he started Trailers Galore in Danville, IN and in 2015, he retired at age 84.
Joe Carie, 73, Vincennes
Joe Carie, 73, passed away at 11:15 pm on December 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his two daughters and son. Joe was born on April 23, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Earl and Emalene (Halter) Carie. Joe married Eva Bond on November 22, 1969, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
Washington Avenue Renovation Countdown Continues
The countdown continues toward the start of physical work to renovate Washington Avenue. The first phase of the work will cover from Belle Crossing southwest toward Emison Avenue. The project is slated to start sometime early next year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters reminds everyone of the scope of...
KCPL Celebrating Return to Library Activities
The Knox County Public Library is celebrating a return to business not seen since the pandemic year of 2020. Library Board members joined those from the Bicknell-Vigo Library for a joint session yesterday in Bicknell. KCPL director Emily Bunyan is glad to see the numbers increase in the wake of...
UPDATE: Vincennes Couple Die in Car-Semi Accident on U.S. 41 Just South of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.
Washington Wal-Mart Ready for “Cops and Kids”
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place Tuesday at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it to...
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
Christmas Hours in Place for Daviess Landfill
The Daviess County Landfill will be closed Friday, December 23rd up to and including December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
Knox County Health Department Reminds All to Remember the “Forgotten Flu”
Many people are worried about the Covid virus this winter… but Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of flu season. Along with Covid and RSV, a bad flu season has made all three a problem in the area. Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says the current flu...
KC Commissioners Release First Draft of ARPA Spending Plan
The Knox County Commissioners have released a draft copy of plans for spending American Rescue Plan Act money. The Commissioners, along with Knox County Council, are considering how to spend just over $3 million in remaining ARPA funds. The money is leftover from spending $4 million of their allocation on the Knox County Jail expansion.
City Proud of Impact of GSH Ambulance Service on Its Citizens
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is happy with the progress made in the city’s ambulance service over the last year. Good Samaritan Hospital took over the service this summer; the service is being funded in part by a countywide public safety Local Income Tax. The tax collection started in October, with the first LIT revenue coming back in January.
