FOX Reno
Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Elisa Cafferata has announced her resignation on Wednesday. The announcement stated Cafferata's resignation is in effect on January 2, 2023. She stated,. Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of DETR has...
FOX Reno
Jan. 6 committee transcripts detail Nevada GOP efforts in phony electors scheme
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The House Select Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released the transcripts from the deposition of two Nevada State Republican Party leaders detailing efforts to submit a slate of false electors in the 2020 presidential election. Full transcripts totaling almost 130...
FOX Reno
State veterinarian gives green light for Santa's reindeer to enter Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You better pack your umbrella because the Christmas forecast is calling for a lot of rein...deer!. Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, the state's interim state veterinarian has officially given Santa and his reindeer the green light to enter Nevada this Christmas holiday. The...
FOX Reno
Pardons board cannot consider whether to commute Nevada death sentences, judge rules
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the...
FOX Reno
New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
FOX Reno
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
FOX Reno
Ex-Sparks fire chief facing drug charges demands to be reinstated, threatens lawsuit
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mark Lawson, the former Sparks fire chief asked to resign amid a felony drug case since filed against him, demanded to be reinstated to his role Wednesday. In a letter to Sparks city officials obtained by News 4-Fox 11, attorneys for...
FOX Reno
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
FOX Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
FOX Reno
Ex-felon sentenced to over 6 years for unlawful possession of firearms
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions, authorities announced Tuesday. According to court documents, 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr., from Sparks pleaded guilty in August to felon...
FOX Reno
Catholic Charities hosting annual Christmas dinner for those in need at St. Vincent's
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will host their annual Christmas dinner for people in need on Sunday. More than 1,000 Christmas meals will be served thanks to the generosity of the Sparks Nugget. Anyone in need is invited to receive a free holiday meal.
FOX Reno
Over 15,000 passengers expected to pass through Reno airport over holiday season
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expected more than 15,000 passengers over the next two holiday weekends. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2. If you are traveling via airplane this holiday season, you are...
FOX Reno
Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
