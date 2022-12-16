ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

FOX Reno

Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Elisa Cafferata has announced her resignation on Wednesday. The announcement stated Cafferata's resignation is in effect on January 2, 2023. She stated,. Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of DETR has...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'

TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Reno

Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Ex-felon sentenced to over 6 years for unlawful possession of firearms

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions, authorities announced Tuesday. According to court documents, 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr., from Sparks pleaded guilty in August to felon...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
RENO, NV

