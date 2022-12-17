Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Beverly K. Olson Children's Hospital spreads holiday cheer to the children
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital brought in some heavy hitters and special Christmas guests on Wednesday. The fire department was on hand, to chauffeur the Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, and Santa Claus down a portion of Spring and Pine street. The beloved...
'It's really nice:' Hundreds attend Macon's annual Christmas Light Extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of families made some new memories under Macon's Christmas lights Saturday night. "The lights [are my favorite]! Yeah and Santa! Santa and the reindeer! And the reindeer," Rayce Barr, Chris Smith, and Markayla Smith said. They are cousins. Many people like them showed up to...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo
Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins partners with local church to open warming center
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- Warner Robins leaders say it's the first step to fighting homelessness. "We believe that the best solution to homelessness right now is housing first, just as we learned from Dr. Jake Hall with United Way of Central Georgia," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. As the cold weather...
WMAZ
Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
They plan to keep their doors open this Thursday through Monday depending on the weather. If it continues to stay cold, they may extend those hours.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff wins physical altercation against cancer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has overcome his greatest obstacle yet, cancer. In a Facebook post made by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that Davis wants to share the good news with the community and thank everyone for their concern, care, kind words, prayers, and "unwavering support.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County opening warming stations ahead of weekend winter weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As freezing temperatures approach, Baldwin County is advising the public about warming shelters opening. Freedom Church will open its doors to those seeking shelter from the cold on Friday morning at 7:00. All manned fire stations across the county are welcoming those looking to get...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
wgxa.tv
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
wgxa.tv
United to End Homelessness gives additional resources in preparation for extreme cold
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With cold weather moving in, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Authority and United Way of Central Georgia are preparing support initiatives for the homeless. United to End Homelessness is an initiative of United Way of Central Georgia (UWCG). UWCG reports that additional warming beds are open...
wgxa.tv
Man hit, killed by truck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal pedestrian accident is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway just after 11:15 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told investigators a man was in the road when he was hit by a Ford truck. The man died on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
wgxa.tv
Forsyth welcomes new police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The city of Forsyth has a new police chief in office as of Monday. Woodrow Wilson Blue Jr. was named the city's new Chief of Police. Chief Blue comes with 43 years of law enforcement experience, 38 of those years serving as Chief of Police in Donalsonville, East Point, Milledgeville, and Hahira.
wgxa.tv
New details emerge in Full House Tavern murder investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) --Deputies have released more information regarding their investigation of a murder that occurred at Full House Tavern. Deputies said that prior to arriving at the tavern, they received a call from a person who said that there was a fight between an ex-employee and a security guard, who has been identified as Derrick Bulls.
WMAZ
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
The 19-year-old turned himself in. He is charged with the murder of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12.
wgxa.tv
Teen facing arson charges for a summer fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested in connection to a summer arson in Dodge County. In a media release, Insurance and Safety Fire Commission John F. King says 19-year-old Grady Mitchell, of Eastman, was arrested in connection to a June 15, 2022 fire in Eastman. Investigators say the fire on Ninth Avenue caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house.
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
