Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Beverly K. Olson Children's Hospital spreads holiday cheer to the children
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital brought in some heavy hitters and special Christmas guests on Wednesday. The fire department was on hand, to chauffeur the Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, and Santa Claus down a portion of Spring and Pine street. The beloved...
wgxa.tv
Dublin alumni give back to elementary students for Christmas
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's the season of giving and some Dublin alumni put their Secret Santa hats on to give back to students in their hometown. Although the former students weren't able to physically be at Hillcrest Elementary School, they presented four Chromebooks to four students and their families.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins partners with local church to open warming center
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- Warner Robins leaders say it's the first step to fighting homelessness. "We believe that the best solution to homelessness right now is housing first, just as we learned from Dr. Jake Hall with United Way of Central Georgia," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. As the cold weather...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
wgxa.tv
Christmas safe, Grinch apprehended in Crisp County
The Grinch will not be stealing Christmas this year, thanks to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Billy Hancock apprehended the Grinch on December 16, and after a brief stay at the Crisp County Detention Center, the Grinch had a change of heart and decided he would not try to steal Christmas this year.
wgxa.tv
United to End Homelessness gives additional resources in preparation for extreme cold
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With cold weather moving in, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Authority and United Way of Central Georgia are preparing support initiatives for the homeless. United to End Homelessness is an initiative of United Way of Central Georgia (UWCG). UWCG reports that additional warming beds are open...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County opening warming stations ahead of weekend winter weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As freezing temperatures approach, Baldwin County is advising the public about warming shelters opening. Freedom Church will open its doors to those seeking shelter from the cold on Friday morning at 7:00. All manned fire stations across the county are welcoming those looking to get...
wgxa.tv
Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
wgxa.tv
Forsyth welcomes new police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The city of Forsyth has a new police chief in office as of Monday. Woodrow Wilson Blue Jr. was named the city's new Chief of Police. Chief Blue comes with 43 years of law enforcement experience, 38 of those years serving as Chief of Police in Donalsonville, East Point, Milledgeville, and Hahira.
wgxa.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
wgxa.tv
Teen facing arson charges for a summer fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested in connection to a summer arson in Dodge County. In a media release, Insurance and Safety Fire Commission John F. King says 19-year-old Grady Mitchell, of Eastman, was arrested in connection to a June 15, 2022 fire in Eastman. Investigators say the fire on Ninth Avenue caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house.
wgxa.tv
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
wgxa.tv
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating two shooting victims
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
wgxa.tv
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Man leads troopers on chase after carjacking, firing shots at troopers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an intense, high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon, that involved the suspect carjacking someone, and shots fired between him and troopers. The chase ended in Macon near the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. We've learned the...
Comments / 0