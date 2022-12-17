ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. When officers arrived at the scene, Evans was pronounced dead. […]
COLTON, CA
City Atty. Gates gets raise

A divided Huntington Beach City Council approved a raise for City Attorney Michael Gates on Tuesday night. The vote – 4-3 with the four new city council members voting in the affirmative – was one of several in which the new conservative majority prevailed over the more liberal council members.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

