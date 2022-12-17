Read full article on original website
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. When officers arrived at the scene, Evans was pronounced dead. […]
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
City Atty. Gates gets raise
A divided Huntington Beach City Council approved a raise for City Attorney Michael Gates on Tuesday night. The vote – 4-3 with the four new city council members voting in the affirmative – was one of several in which the new conservative majority prevailed over the more liberal council members.
