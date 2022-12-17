ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville Drakes building a roster for inaugural season

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqjSN_0jlchFEJ00

Marysville’s newest baseball team hosted its inaugural public tryout session last weekend at the Sacramento Sports Center Indoor Facility, with invitations to spring training offered that same day.

The Marysville Drakes, an independent level professional baseball team, is scheduled to come to Yuba County for its first season starting in late May. The Drakes will be a part of the larger Pecos League, which is split between the Mountain and Pacific Division consisting of multiple states in desert mountain regions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
PARADISE, CA
riolindamessenger.com

One left dead after a Fatal Collision at Elkhorn & Camelot

Thursday morning, December 15th 2022, Cynthia Raye Issel of Sacramento died in a two-vehicle collision at Elkhorn Boulevard and Camelot Street in Rio Linda. According to the California Highway Patrol, the traffic collision took place about 10:45 a.m. Details of the collisions are still under investigation. The CHP reports the...
RIO LINDA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral

In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
7K+
Followers
91
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy