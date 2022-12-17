Marysville Drakes building a roster for inaugural season

Marysville’s newest baseball team hosted its inaugural public tryout session last weekend at the Sacramento Sports Center Indoor Facility, with invitations to spring training offered that same day.

The Marysville Drakes, an independent level professional baseball team, is scheduled to come to Yuba County for its first season starting in late May. The Drakes will be a part of the larger Pecos League, which is split between the Mountain and Pacific Division consisting of multiple states in desert mountain regions.