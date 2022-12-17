Read full article on original website
Firefighter AJ Tackett Recognized During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting
Firefighter AJ Tackett was recognized during the City Council Meeting last night as the City’s Employee of the Quarter. Firefighter Tackett was nominated for this recognition by several Fire Department employees for overseeing the design and purchase of our new engine.
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. ALTAMONT BOYS BASKETBALL AT HILLSBORO IS CANCELLED. ST. ELMO/BROWNSTOWN BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FEBRUARY 14TH. COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY GIRLS BASKETBALL AT NEWTON HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO JANUARY 28TH. BUSINESSES/EVENTS. Community Support Systems Day Programs...
Fred Allen Katz, 84
Fred Allen Katz, 84, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Willowbrook of Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Greenup, IL, with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was declared officially deceased about 7 AM at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. She loved her family and friends, each and every one. Including her furry friends: Milo, Cooper and Faygo. She enjoyed bubble baths, had a guitar collection and cuddled with her cozy stuffed animals. She really liked flowers! One of her favorite activities was music, her dad strumming guitar and singing songs and playing with uncle Paul’s instruments, dancing with her step- Aunt Rami. Being in nature, swinging in the hammock with mom, in the pool with grandma with the warm sunshine and birds singing would always bring a smile to her face.
Rita Marie Yocum, 87
Rita Marie Yocum, 87, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home in Effingham surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, followed by a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Farmweld Makes Donation To Local Food Pantries
A representative from Farmweld has announced the following:. Farmweld, along with a personal contribution from our president and founder, Frank Brummer, has partnered with the Illinois Pork Producers Association and their Pork Power Donation Program again this year. We are donating a total of $8,000.00 (3,348 lbs.) worth of ground pork to the following food pantries today at the times listed below:
Lake Shelbyville Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Don’t let your Christmas tree go to waste this year after the holidays. Extend your tree’s life by donating it for Fish Habitat Improvement Day at Lake Shelbyville. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place discarded trees into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come. Donated Christmas trees are bundled together in small groups and submerged in the lake at select locations. These structures provide fish with breeding areas and escape cover, proving invaluable to not only the fisheries but to anglers as well. New trees are added to sites each year to maintain suitable cover.
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
Lois Alberta (Winterrowd) Britton, 90
Lois Alberta (Winterrowd) Britton, age 90, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 10:44 AM – Saturday, December 17, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM – Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois....
Tuesday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 25 year old Kristen D. Angel of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Kristen posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Aaron Baker of Effingham for disorderly conduct and production of cannabis plants 5<20. Aaron was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Neoga Remains Undefeated Defeats Altamont 61-31
On a game that was moved a day earlier due to the impending winter weather, it was the Battle of the Indians on Wednesday night. As it was Neoga who jumped out to an early lead and went on to win the game 61-31. It was a tough night all...
Tuesday’s Winter Storm Outlook
Our entire listening area is under a Winter Storm Watch through late Friday night for a winter storm that will impact the area Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, there is still some uncertainty on the exact amount of snow accumulation expected. As it stands,...
