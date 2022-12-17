Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was declared officially deceased about 7 AM at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. She loved her family and friends, each and every one. Including her furry friends: Milo, Cooper and Faygo. She enjoyed bubble baths, had a guitar collection and cuddled with her cozy stuffed animals. She really liked flowers! One of her favorite activities was music, her dad strumming guitar and singing songs and playing with uncle Paul’s instruments, dancing with her step- Aunt Rami. Being in nature, swinging in the hammock with mom, in the pool with grandma with the warm sunshine and birds singing would always bring a smile to her face.

MATTOON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO