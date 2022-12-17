Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Virgil Lynch, 91, Vincennes
Virgil L. Lynch, 91, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. in Danville, IN. Virgil was born and raised on a farm in Princeton, IN, the son of Hallie and Emma Pearl Wheeler Lynch. After attending Mt. Olympus High School, he was engaged in farming. In 1960, he began driving trucks. Always involved in mechanics whether in trucking or farming, he founded Lynch Garage in Vincennes. He was a dealer for American Motors and Jeep along with the repair garage and heavyduty towing service until the economy forced the closure of the businesses. He was a devoted to his work. A devoted father, he lost a daughter, Camby Lynn, at age 5 on December 22 1964. He practiced his Christian faith in his everyday life. He enjoyed working on tractors and farm equipment and deep sea fishing with his family. In the early 90’s, he started Trailers Galore in Danville, IN and in 2015, he retired at age 84.
wzdm.com
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
wzdm.com
Joe Carie, 73, Vincennes
Joe Carie, 73, passed away at 11:15 pm on December 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his two daughters and son. Joe was born on April 23, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Earl and Emalene (Halter) Carie. Joe married Eva Bond on November 22, 1969, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
wzdm.com
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
wzdm.com
KCPL Celebrating Return to Library Activities
The Knox County Public Library is celebrating a return to business not seen since the pandemic year of 2020. Library Board members joined those from the Bicknell-Vigo Library for a joint session yesterday in Bicknell. KCPL director Emily Bunyan is glad to see the numbers increase in the wake of...
wzdm.com
Washington Avenue Renovation Countdown Continues
The countdown continues toward the start of physical work to renovate Washington Avenue. The first phase of the work will cover from Belle Crossing southwest toward Emison Avenue. The project is slated to start sometime early next year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters reminds everyone of the scope of...
wzdm.com
Area Unemployment Up Some Over Last Year
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says Daviess County’s unemployment rate in November was 2.1%, seven-tenths percent higher than November of last year. Knox County’s jobless rate of 2.6% was nine-tenths percent higher than the same time the year before. Gibson County’s rate was also 2.1%, six-tenths percent...
wzdm.com
UPDATE: Vincennes Couple Die in Car-Semi Accident on U.S. 41 Just South of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.
wzdm.com
GSH “Giving Tree” Still Giving to Kids
Employees of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. Thanks to their generosity, 170 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. Through the Giving Tree program, hospital employees bought...
wzdm.com
Helping His Hands Turning Toward Helping at Home
With operations simmering down in western Kentucky, Vincennes-based Helping His Hands members are turning their attention back home. At this time, the group is seeking donations for their Vincennes-based food pantry. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman gives a list of some of the food items they need most right...
wzdm.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
wzdm.com
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
wzdm.com
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
