One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Why Disney Is Sorry It Invented Disney Adults

Ahh, Disney Adults, the infamous fans of the mouse and childhood nostalgia. “Disney Adults” are the grown-ups known for visiting the Disney theme parks, packing the theaters when new Disney movies premiere, and buying up merchandise with their favorite characters like it’s their JOB. Whether you love them, hate them, or you are one, Disney Adults have a significant impact on the theme parks...and Disney might just regret having created such dedicated fans.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
Booking a 2023 Cruise Just Got WAY Better for Disney Vacation Club Members

Sure you can go to Disney World and Disneyland, but did you know that Disney Cruises can be just as fun as the parks? There’s plenty to do, LOADS of things to eat, lots of relaxation time, and more. And if you’re a select guest, you can now score HUGE savings on that next cruise.
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom

A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: New Menu Items at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

It’s Christmas week, and there’s a lot happening in Disney World!. We’ve tried holiday snacks, seen holiday entertainment, and shopped DOZENS of holiday merchandise items, but there’s so much more than just the seasonal news to check out in the parks. We’ve been to Magic Kingdom multiple times in the past week and we’re sharing all the updates from the park that you completely missed!
We Found Even MORE ‘Anastasia’ Disney Merchandise Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We think the 90s babies are about to be very excited about what we found on shopDisney!. In case you didn’t know, the name Anastasia might cause some Disney...
What’s New in Disney’s Animal Kingdom: An Upcoming Ride CLOSURE

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re going to Disney World soon, you need to make sure you’re caught up on all the latest news. Between changes in character dining and new...
An Exclusive 100th Anniversary Event Is Coming to Disney World!

We just love celebrating anything and everything Disney, but what’s bigger than celebrating 100 years as a company?!. We’ve already seen a TON of Disney 100th Anniversary merchandise in the parks and online, and we know when we can see two NEW nighttime spectaculars in Disneyland for the festivities, too. And now, Disney World is getting in on the action with an exclusive event!
Disney World Ears for the Person Who HATES Minimalism

It’s safe to say we’ve seen some…interesting merchandise in our time at Disney World. Whether that’s Minnie ears with a mohawk, a statue of a frog sitting on a toilet, or bizarre merchandise that pops up at random times, you’re bound to find something out of the ordinary when you’re shopping in the parks! And that’s what we found — a pair of ears that isn’t your typical pair of Minnie ears… .
BIG CHANGES Happening at the ‘Moana’ Attraction in EPCOT

We’re heading into 2023, and that means we’re one step closer to the completion of a MAJOR construction project in Disney World!. The EPCOT transformation has been underway for a few years now, but it’s finally coming to a close in 2023! Before the end of the year, we’ll get to see the revamped World Celebration, as well as the addition of Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana. We’re still a ways away from the end of the project, but what does that construction progress look like right now?

