ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
georgetowner.com

D.C.’s ‘Night Mayor’ to Head Restaurant Association

Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), the trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, will have a new president & CEO — Shawn Townsend — effective mid-January. Established in 1920, RAMW advocates for and promotes the vitality of the capital region’s hospitality...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fans take home pieces of RFK they now consider family heirlooms

WASHINGTON — The 61-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in D.C. is slowly being demolished to make way for a multi-use recreation and shopping complex. The owner – Events D.C. – is giving fans a chance to take home pieces of memorabilia. Last week, it was stadium chairs. Wednesday, a few special items were gifted to fans who say they're more than just history – they're family heirlooms.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities

The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard

WASHINGTON — A new Florida-themed bar is coming to Navy Yard the week of Christmas to satisfy all of your vacation, gator and pool visual needs this season. The 14,000-square-foot location with a near-1,000-person capacity is the latest project of Mission Group, whose current spots include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard, Hawthorne, The Admiral and Salazar.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

VERIFY: How to dispose of common holiday items

WASHINGTON — The season of giving can mean throwing a lot of things away. From the lights on your porch, to the trays in your kitchen, we'll Verify what you can actually recycle. THE QUESTION:. How should you dispose of common holiday items?. THE SOURCES:. Republic Services, a major...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way

This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week

Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Water main break leaves people in Northwest DC without water

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some people in Northwest were without water Wednesday afternoon and DC Water said they could be without it for several hours. Crews were working to repair an 8-inch water main break in 1800 block of L St. NW. The outage affected the area between 18th and 19th streets NW. Alert […]
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

D.C. Promises No More ‘Ghost Buses’

After persistent rider complaints that D.C. Metro buses frequently disappeared from the real-time busETA tracking website, the agency says it has upgraded its software to remove out-of-service buses from user-facing maps, including busETA, Google Maps, and Transit. According to an article by Colleen Grablick in DCist, the agency also promises...
WTOP

Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences

A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia. The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward

WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy