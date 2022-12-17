Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
georgetowner.com
D.C.’s ‘Night Mayor’ to Head Restaurant Association
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), the trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, will have a new president & CEO — Shawn Townsend — effective mid-January. Established in 1920, RAMW advocates for and promotes the vitality of the capital region’s hospitality...
Fans take home pieces of RFK they now consider family heirlooms
WASHINGTON — The 61-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in D.C. is slowly being demolished to make way for a multi-use recreation and shopping complex. The owner – Events D.C. – is giving fans a chance to take home pieces of memorabilia. Last week, it was stadium chairs. Wednesday, a few special items were gifted to fans who say they're more than just history – they're family heirlooms.
Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities
The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard
WASHINGTON — A new Florida-themed bar is coming to Navy Yard the week of Christmas to satisfy all of your vacation, gator and pool visual needs this season. The 14,000-square-foot location with a near-1,000-person capacity is the latest project of Mission Group, whose current spots include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard, Hawthorne, The Admiral and Salazar.
Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs
Returning citizens, advocates and public officials took to the podium in front of the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest during the Emergency Rally for Returning Citizens. The post Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s a “Tiny House”, obviously
This rental is located at Calvert near Tunlaw. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 400ft2 – Tiny house with patio GLOVER PARK (Washington DC) Beautiful tiny house with patio for rent / Glover Park – Upper Georgetown. $2500/ month available on January. Furnished / utilities...
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
VERIFY: How to dispose of common holiday items
WASHINGTON — The season of giving can mean throwing a lot of things away. From the lights on your porch, to the trays in your kitchen, we'll Verify what you can actually recycle. THE QUESTION:. How should you dispose of common holiday items?. THE SOURCES:. Republic Services, a major...
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way
This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
Washington City Paper
Bowser Won Her New DCHA Board. Is There Any Reason to Believe It Will Make a Difference?
The fate of the D.C. Housing Authority now lies in the hands of a new, nine-member governing board. They’ve got roughly two years to turn around DCHA, an agency that’s been floundering for most of the past two decades. Emergency reform legislation the D.C. Council passed Tuesday afternoon...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week
Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
Water main break leaves people in Northwest DC without water
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some people in Northwest were without water Wednesday afternoon and DC Water said they could be without it for several hours. Crews were working to repair an 8-inch water main break in 1800 block of L St. NW. The outage affected the area between 18th and 19th streets NW. Alert […]
PLANetizen
D.C. Promises No More ‘Ghost Buses’
After persistent rider complaints that D.C. Metro buses frequently disappeared from the real-time busETA tracking website, the agency says it has upgraded its software to remove out-of-service buses from user-facing maps, including busETA, Google Maps, and Transit. According to an article by Colleen Grablick in DCist, the agency also promises...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WTOP
Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences
A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia. The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.
fox5dc.com
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
WUSA9
