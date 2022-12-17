WWE announced previously that Matt Riddle would be off of WWE TV for six weeks, which was explained in storyline as the fallout from an attack by Solo Sikoa. A report from BodySlam would then state that Riddle was actually written off of TV because of a failed drug test, which was his second violation of WWE's Wellness Policy, and that required him to head to rehab. Riddle has now addressed his status on social media, saying he's been working on himself a lot lately and that he couldn't be healthier and happier at the moment. You can find his full post below (via PWInsider).

13 HOURS AGO