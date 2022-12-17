Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Tony Khan Confirms Recent AEW Rumor
Since its inception in May 2019, All Elite Wrestling has presented itself relatively the same. The stage features two entrance tunnels, one for the babyfaces and one for the heels, while the centerpiece is a large, chandelier-esque LED board. The commentary booth is placed on the far left of the stage while the timekeeper, ring announcer, and medical personnel are seated at ringside. When it comes to the on-screen presentation, AEW Dynamite has utilized multi-colored dust splatters for its aesthetic while AEW Rampage has been jolted with orange electricity.
WWE Talent Breaks Silence on Their Release
While WWE has had a surge of hires since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the company's creative responsibilities, there have been some talent that have been cut from WWE's payroll. Quetzalli Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, was released from the company following her involvement in an unplanned spot at a recent WWE live event. During a show in Mexico, Bulnes encouraged friend and wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and seemingly invited him into the ring. This took fellow WWE announcer Byron Saxton by surprise, who called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton then pivoted to calling an intermission.
WWE's Canceled Plan to Give Fan-Favorite the Money in the Bank Briefcase Confirmed
Jeff Hardy finally won the WWE Championship at the Armageddon pay-per-view in 2008, defeating Triple H and Edge in a triple threat after years of consistently coming up short in chasing a world title. But Hardy's path the gold turned out to be quite different from what was originally planned, as Matt Hardy explained on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. According to him, Jeff was actually supposed to win that year's Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XXIV. Jeff was one of the first wrestlers to qualify for that year's ladder match but was pulled from the card due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation.
WWE Fans Loving Xavier Woods' Da Party Shoutout During NXT
Tonight's WWE NXT featured The New Day's first defense of their newly won NXT Tag Team Championships, and though Pretty Deadly wanted their rematch, it was Briggs and Jensen who won that opportunity first. Pretty Deadly is on the way to their rematch, however, and to do that they need to hunt down all the things on New Day's scavenger hunt. It was during an exchange with Xavier Woods about that list that fans noticed two unexpected references to Da Party and Tyler Breeze, and they absolutely loved both of them. You can find the reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE's Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following Reported Suspension, Rehab
WWE announced previously that Matt Riddle would be off of WWE TV for six weeks, which was explained in storyline as the fallout from an attack by Solo Sikoa. A report from BodySlam would then state that Riddle was actually written off of TV because of a failed drug test, which was his second violation of WWE's Wellness Policy, and that required him to head to rehab. Riddle has now addressed his status on social media, saying he's been working on himself a lot lately and that he couldn't be healthier and happier at the moment. You can find his full post below (via PWInsider).
CM Punk Reunites With Top AEW Stars
CM Punk's friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was apparently both onscreen and behind the scenes during his run with AEW. Both Harwood and Punk posted photos of the three together on Instagram this past weekend, with Harwood's photo looking more recent while Punk's was from backstage at an AEW event (likely before the Brawl Out drama). Both have since vanished from their Instagram stories, though fans were quick to pick up screenshots of both.
NJPW Official Responds to Sasha Banks Rumors
All eyes are on The Boss. Since walking out of WWE this past May, speculation has run wild on Sasha Banks's next career move. The former WWE Women's Champion guest role in The Mandalorian led some to believe that she would be embracing acting in a full-time capacity, while in-ring training videos indicated that she still had the professional wrestling itch. Reports then circulated that once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative responsibilities, Banks and fellow absentee Naomi were listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen if Naomi will be back in WWE, but recent signs are pointing to Banks's WWE days being in the rear view.
John Cena and The Rock Updates for WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE's WrestleMania 39 is heavily-rumored to be a star-studded event next April in Los Angeles. Rumors of former stars like John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin competing at the show have been spreading for months, with Johnson even connected to the main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But none of those plans have been officially confirmed by the WWE, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, nothing regarding Cena nor Johnson has been set in stone within WWE.
