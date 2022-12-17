Read full article on original website
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of murdering 17-year-old Corcoran teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield Tuesday accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Corcoran teen. Corcoran police said on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at around 4:50 pm, officers were called to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released new information regarding two officer-involved shootings involving eight officers that left one man dead. The man was involved in both shootings.
2 years since Orrin & Orson West reported missing,toy drive and candlelight prayer planned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two years since four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson west were first reported missing, and there still remain unanswered questions, as the trial is planned to start in January. "I don't understand...," Ryan Dean, biological mother of Orson and Orrin West, said crying. "It hurts." That...
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Fog delays for multiple Kern County high schools
Fog delays were announced for multiple schools throughout Kern County on Tuesday, December 20th.
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
Man found guilty of gang-related murder
A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD
The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning’s fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death, but did have a knife. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation...
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
City of Wasco swears in new police chief for the first time since 1981
WASCO, California — The City of Wasco swore in several city officials and their new chief of police Charles Fivecoat, in a ceremony Tuesday evening. For the first time in 41 years, the city is now one step closer to having their own police force. Wasco voted to have...
Kern DA's office to turn over migrant smuggling case to federal authorities
The case had originally been considered a human trafficking case, but the sheriff's office and district attorney are now calling it a case of migrant smuggling.
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Kern County Teen Challenge's second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Teen Challenge is hosting its annual Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-thru Experience. Since 1969, the Kern County Teen Challenge started with one staff member visiting schools, advising students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. They also tutor and provide academic support for children, jail visits to juvenile hall/ jail, and crisis counseling.
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
