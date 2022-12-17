Read full article on original website
Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water
2022-12-21@6:35pm–#Stratford News: A man was pulled from people nearby outside of Out Riggers at 605 Broad Street. First responders are currently looking for the man’s dog which has been heard barking. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets year in prison for scattering nails outside police departments, children's museum
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has been sentenced to a year in prison for dumping nails outside the police departments in the city and Plymouth, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in Bristol. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., will be held until Dec. 7, 2023,...
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
Interstate 95 South in Milford reopens after rollover crash spills 100 gallons of used cooking oil
A rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in Milford caused heavy delays.
News 12
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
A paramedic hit by a suspected drunk driver in Orange County on Friday has died. Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Lisa Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
K-9 squad helps locate man wounded in New London Ocean Ave. shooting
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded during a shooting in New London early Wednesday morning, police said. The New London Police Department responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street for a report of shots fired and a possible man fleeing the scene on-foot. At the scene, officers located a […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On
2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Westport Students Become Ill After Eating TCH-Gummies On School Bus, Police Say
Several elementary school students became ill last week after allegedly eating THC gummies on a school bus in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport. Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods said that there is an active investigation and he could not comment on what took place. The student...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
newcanaanite.com
Two Officers to Join New Canaan Police Department
The town on Wednesday will swear in two new officers with the New Canaan Police Department. Both Erica L. Morey, 22, and Nicholas P. Agoglia, 33, participated in the fall 2022 recruitment process for prospective officers with NCPD, according to a press release issued by the department. Agoglia who is...
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
