New Haven, CT

Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water

2022-12-21@6:35pm–#Stratford News: A man was pulled from people nearby outside of Out Riggers at 605 Broad Street. First responders are currently looking for the man’s dog which has been heard barking. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
STRATFORD, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On

2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
New Haven Independent

Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
BRANFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two Officers to Join New Canaan Police Department

The town on Wednesday will swear in two new officers with the New Canaan Police Department. Both Erica L. Morey, 22, and Nicholas P. Agoglia, 33, participated in the fall 2022 recruitment process for prospective officers with NCPD, according to a press release issued by the department. Agoglia who is...
NEW CANAAN, CT

