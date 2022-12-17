ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Comments / 0

 

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A person needed to be extricated from a single-car crash in Coventry Tuesday night. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Merrow Road. They were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and transport the person to a hospital. There’s no...
COVENTRY, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A three motor vehicle collision occurred on I-84 Westbound

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - EMS and local fire departments were called to a three motor vehicle collision. Police reported that the collision happened at approximately 10:49 a.m. on I-84 Westbound near Exit 33 in Plainville. They received word that the incident could be a possible entrapment. After further investigation, the...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees

An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

16-year-old shot, killed on Valley Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT
NEW HAVEN, CT

