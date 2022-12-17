Read full article on original website
Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County
John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
Eyewitness News
Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A person needed to be extricated from a single-car crash in Coventry Tuesday night. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Merrow Road. They were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and transport the person to a hospital. There’s no...
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News
A three motor vehicle collision occurred on I-84 Westbound
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - EMS and local fire departments were called to a three motor vehicle collision. Police reported that the collision happened at approximately 10:49 a.m. on I-84 Westbound near Exit 33 in Plainville. They received word that the incident could be a possible entrapment. After further investigation, the...
High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men
State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board. A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this week’s storm. Updated: 2...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking for suspects who fired shots at someone, led police on pursuit
NEW BRITAIN – Police are investigating after two suspects fired shots at a third man and led police on a pursuit. According to city officials, the incident was reported Monday, around 9:57 p.m., in the area of Chapman Street. Police received the report of shots being fired there before discovering that three individuals had been involved in a dispute.
News 12
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
A paramedic hit by a suspected drunk driver in Orange County on Friday has died. Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Lisa Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
Eyewitness News
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets year in prison for scattering nails outside police departments, children's museum
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has been sentenced to a year in prison for dumping nails outside the police departments in the city and Plymouth, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in Bristol. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., will be held until Dec. 7, 2023,...
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Eyewitness News
16-year-old shot, killed on Valley Street in New Haven
With 113 million people planning to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday season, safety is a chief concern for families. AAA said that of those people, 90 percent will travel by car.
