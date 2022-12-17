ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm

Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i

Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
