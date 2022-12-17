Read full article on original website
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
mahoningmatters.com
Crew members missing days after medical plane crashes off Hawaii coast, officials say
Three crew members remain missing days after the medical plane they were on crashed off the coast of Maui, rescuers said. The Coast Guard received a report about a downed Hawaii Life Flight around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, about 16 miles south of Hana, a town on Maui, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
KITV.com
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
WTVW
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
HONOLULU (KHON) – The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday. The plane, operated by Hawaii Life Flight, left Maui on Thursday to pick up a patient in Waimea on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m. during the roughly one-hour flight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
kauainownews.com
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i
Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
