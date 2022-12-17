‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say

Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina sheriff’s deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, driver facing multiple charges
A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
North Carolina police department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested
Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.
Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning.
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in robbery investigated by Cumberland deputy who was killed
A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with the robbery that a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was investigating when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 18 in the robbery at...
NC woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, NCHP says
Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by a pickup truck near mile-marker 26, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.
6-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 others in critical condition
A fire just days before Christmas shatters a Cumberland County family by killing a 6-year-old and injuring three others.
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend found...
cbs17
Suspect arrested in Circle K robbery that happened just before Cumberland County deputy was killed, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning. Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county. 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.
orangeandbluepress.com
Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself
A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
Funeral details released for Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said services for a deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week will be held Friday.
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
WMBF
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A St. Pauls woman was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. According to First...
cbs17
Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
WRAL
Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting
Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
cbs17
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
WRAL
'She fought so hard': Aunt tried to save girl pulled from fire; mother and siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings -- Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 -- were transported to the UNC burn center in Chapel Hill.
