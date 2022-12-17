ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his side, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
CORNELIUS, NC
Pharmacists report lackluster flu shot demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area hospitals, doctor’s offices and pharmacies are stretched thin heading into the holiday season as respiratory viruses continue to spread rapidly. The Carolinas remain in the high level of flu activity and new data show after months of stability, COVID-19 metrics are once again on the rise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Efforts underway to bring back trolley service back in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — There is an effort afoot in the city of Belmont to take transportation back to a time when trolleys rolled down the tracks, but with a modern twist. A century ago, trolleys carried passengers into downtown Belmont, and with a little luck that history could come alive again.
BELMONT, NC
Helping your dogs with stress around the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What stresses dogs out during the holidays and how do you manage it?. The house will likely be a little more noisy and a little more busy than usual, so make sure your pet has their space! This could be a spare room that you set up with their toys and blankets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
CORNELIUS, NC
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
ROCK HILL, SC
