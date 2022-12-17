Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mecklenburg County shelters expanding hours this weekend due to cold weather
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With dangerously cold conditions expected this weekend, Mecklenburg County is trying to keep as many people safe as possible; homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer. From Friday through Sunday, Roof Above's Day Services Center will remain open until 4 p.m....
CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his side, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
'Security system is very much lacking' | Gastonia Police report storage facility broken into a dozen times this month
GASTONIA, N.C. — The search for suspected thieves is on after a string of storage unit break-ins have taken place within the last month in Gastonia. The Gastonia Police Department said officers are investigating at least 12 cases of items stolen from Morningstar Storage on East Franklin Boulevard. Sonya...
SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
Pharmacists report lackluster flu shot demand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area hospitals, doctor’s offices and pharmacies are stretched thin heading into the holiday season as respiratory viruses continue to spread rapidly. The Carolinas remain in the high level of flu activity and new data show after months of stability, COVID-19 metrics are once again on the rise.
Efforts underway to bring back trolley service back in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — There is an effort afoot in the city of Belmont to take transportation back to a time when trolleys rolled down the tracks, but with a modern twist. A century ago, trolleys carried passengers into downtown Belmont, and with a little luck that history could come alive again.
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
'They are absolutely essential' | Charlotte group warns traffic will 'double' unless leaders act
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit that promotes "smart growth" is encouraging city leaders to prioritize transit in 2023. "By 2040, so just 17 years from now, we could have double the number of daily vehicle trips, double the number of cars out on our roads," Meg Fencil, Director of Engagement and Impact at Sustain Charlotte, said.
WCNC
Helping your dogs with stress around the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What stresses dogs out during the holidays and how do you manage it?. The house will likely be a little more noisy and a little more busy than usual, so make sure your pet has their space! This could be a spare room that you set up with their toys and blankets.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
Wintry weather in the NC mountains, dangerous cold in Charlotte ahead of Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas weekend will bring some of the coldest temperatures Charlotte has seen in two years this week with wintry weather expected in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell...
CMS Board of Education to hold special meeting to discuss interim superintendent contract
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider the contract for an interim superintendent, the district announced. The special virtual meeting will include the board considering the approval of an interim superintendent contract, as well as the approval of the...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0