Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
Albany man sentenced after unemployment fraud
The US Attorney's office announces the sentencing of Irvis Jorge, 44 to 364 days in jail. Jorge was allegedly involved in fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits while a state prisoner.
Felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing an AR-15
Ubrich could face a maximum sentence of 10 years for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
WRGB
Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession
STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets
Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
Ballston Spa felon pleads guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy
A Ballston Spa felon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug and firearm charges, as well as admitting to conspiring with the leader of a Schenectady-based drug trafficking organization. Maxwell Leiser, 35, allegedly conspired to distribute cocaine base and heroin in Saratoga County.
Three receive sentencing for 2017 Pittsfield shooting
The Berkshire County Attorney's Office received several prison sentences on December 21 for those responsible for the death of Asiyanna Jones, 22. According to the DA's office, three individuals were sentenced pertaining to this murder.
Vermonter sentenced for illegal firearm possession
A man from Bennington, Vermont was sentenced to over two years in jail today for allegedly illegally possessing a stolen firearm. Gavin Wilcox, 30, was arrested back in March.
WRGB
Twice convicted felon sentenced after showing off weapon on Facebook Live
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man who has two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to legally own a weapon was sentenced to prison on December 20th. 41-year-old Thomas Hendricks Jr was sentenced to 46 months in prison. As part of a guilty plea, Hendricks admitted that...
WRGB
Florida man to spend over two years in NY prison for role in skimming scheme
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Miami, Florida man will spend the next 27 months in a New York Prison after being convicted for his role in a skimming device conspiracy. Arley Gonzalez, age 35 pleaded guilty back in May of 2021. As part of t hat plea, he admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019 he was involved in a device skimming scheme that stole customer information from gas station customers.
Poughkeepsie man arrested on weapons charges
A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple weapons charges after police began investigating a report of shots fired.
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
Wife of Rotterdam ‘baby killer’ accused of perjury
A Schenectady woman has been accused of concealing information regarding the abuse of two foster children in her care.
WRGB
District Attorney not backing down from Officer-Involved Shooting gag order
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says she's taken the next legal step to stop the release of information about an officer-involved shooting that she sees as potential damaging to her office's investigation of that incident. A temporary restraining order is currently in place, preventing...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Albany woman accused of burglary, package theft
An Albany woman has been arrested after police said she broke into two homes and took items from a package at a third residence.
WRGB
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
WNYT
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
Suspect arrested for allegedly forcibly touching victim at Aviation Mall
New York State Police arrested a male suspect from Massachusetts for allegedly forcibly touching a victim at the Aviation Mall.
