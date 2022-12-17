ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
STILLWATER, NY
Q 105.7

Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets

Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Florida man to spend over two years in NY prison for role in skimming scheme

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Miami, Florida man will spend the next 27 months in a New York Prison after being convicted for his role in a skimming device conspiracy. Arley Gonzalez, age 35 pleaded guilty back in May of 2021. As part of t hat plea, he admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019 he was involved in a device skimming scheme that stole customer information from gas station customers.
MIAMI, FL
WRGB

Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

