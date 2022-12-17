Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO