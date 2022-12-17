ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$9.3 million allocated for Williams project

The California Transportation Commission OK’d more than $878 million in funding for 93 walking and biking projects in disadvantaged communities, including $9.3 million for the E Street Complete Streets Project in Williams.

“This project will greatly add to the pedestrian and bike safety in our major traffic corridor through town to the school site along with beautifying the city and calming traffic,” said Frank Kennedy, Williams city administrator.

