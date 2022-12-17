Tiospa Zina basketball teams win division titles in Lakota Nation Invite

RAPID CITY — Tiospa Zina's boys and girls basketball teams each won division titles on Saturday in the Lakota National Invitational.

Tiospa Zina's boys (4-1) defeated Marty 49-37 to win the championship in the Makosica Bracket. Reondre Greeley and Sierra Storm each scored 14 points for the Wambdi. Terill Rave collected 14 points and six rebounds for Marty.

McLaughlin (2-3) defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55-37 in the seventh-place game of the Makosica Bracket, getting 19 points from Elias Sims and 14 from Raymin Yellow Earrings. MacKenzie Cass produced 11 points and eight rebounds for CEB.

On Friday, Tiospa Zina topped Crow Creek 68-56 with 16 points from Mike Smith, 12 each from Tate Never Misses A Shot and Nate Thompson and 11 from Geeley. Juan Rios pulled down nine rebounds. Kiron Thompson scored 13 points and Quenitin McBride Jr. 12 for Crow Creek.

McLaughlin fell to Wall 86-79 in three overtimes in a Makosica Bracket consolation semifinal. Jace Mohr's 31 points led Wall, which also got 13 points and 17 rebounds from Brodi Sundall, 19 points and eight rebounds from Ben Amundson and 14 points from Cedar Amiotte. Yellow Earrings finished with 24 points, Lane Lawrence 18 and Jre Antelope 15 for McLaughlin. Renzo Bull Head snared 14 rebounds.

In the LNI girls tournament on Saturday, Tiospa Zina (4-1) won the He Sapa Bracket championship with a 51-45 win over Omaha Nation. Alexia Quinn tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds and Kennadee Bissonette 18 and 10 for the Wambdi. Desma Walker's 13 points paced Omaha Nation.

Lower Brule defeated McLaughlin (2-3) for the consolation title in the Makosica Bracket. Brilyn LaRoche led Lower Brule with 20 points. Raegin Yellow Earrings scored seven points for McLaughlin.

On Friday, Tiospa Zina's girls advanced to the championship of the He Sapa Bracket with a 56-35 win over Tiospaye Topa. In the Matosica Bracket, McLaughlin defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 54-37.

Quinn collected 20 points and six rebounds and Bissonette 11 and nine for Tiospa Zina. Kami Crawford contributed 10 points and Maya Deutsch six rebounds. Leilana Bowker's 19 points and 17 rebounds paced Tiospaye Topa.

McLaughlin won by getting eight points from Frankie Archambault and seven each from Holly Miller and Anaya Mellette. Tiana Johnson scored 25 points for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Other Saturday Girls Basketball

Hamlin, De Smet, Castlewood, Sioux Valley and Iroquois-Lake Preston were among the teams that recorded wins in the 25th Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic on Saturday at Colman. Hamlin topped Flandreau 58-45, De Smet beat Dell Rapids St. Mary 47-37, Castlewood turned back Deubrook Area 53-44, Sioux Valley downed Colman-Egan 69-40, and Iroquois-Lake Preston handled Waverly-Shore 61-13.

Kami Wadsworth scored 25 points, Brooklyn Brandriet 12, Marissa Bawdon nine and Addison Neuendorf eight for Hamlin. Claire Sheppard scored 16 points, Lizzie Pavlis 14 and Lily Klein 10 for Flandreau.

In other Entringer Classic games, it was Baltic 29, Estelline-Hendricks 23; Garretson 60, Arlington 55 and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 51, Deuel 40. No score was reported for the Madison vs. Elkton-Lake Benton game.

No other details were available from other games in the Entringer Classic.

In other games on Saturday, Aberdeen Roncalli downed Britton-Hecla 61-27 and Redfield topped Aberdeen Christian 49-18 in the Roncalli Classic and Hitchcock-Tulare notched a 38-30 win over Langford Area.

Ava Hanson led Roncalli with 16 points. Claire Crawford added 13 and McKenna O'Keefe 10. Camryn Bain hauled in seven rebounds. Alyssa James finished with six rebounds and 12 points for Britton-Hecla.

Redfield received 16 points from Ellie Evans and 10 from Katie Rozell. Chloe Bosma finished eight eight for Aberdeen Christian.

Katelyn Schroeder's 17 points paced Hitchcock-Tulare. Alexa Darling tallied 11 and Megan Gustafson 10 for Langford Area.

Postponed games included Waubay-Summit at Leola-Frederick Area, Ipswich at Webster Area, Potter County at Warner, Herreid-Selby Area at Mobridge-Pollock, Groton Area vs. Kenmare at Jamestown (N.D.) and Great Plains Lutheran at Tri-State.

Other Saturday Boys Basketball

In other boys' games on Saturday, Aberdeen Roncalli edged Oakes (N.D.) 49-47 in the Roncalli Classic and Hitchcock-Tulare rolled past Langford Area 61-29. No other details were reported.

Roncalli won behind Maddox Miller's 19 points. Jayden Munroe contributed eight. Xavier Vossler produced 15 points for Oakes.

Erik Salmen tallied 12 points and Riley Fliehe 11 for Hitchcock-Tulare. Jackson Bahr scored 13 points for Langford Area.

Postponed games included Dell Rapids at Aberdeen Christian, Herreid-Selby Area at Mobridge-Pollock, Waubay-Summit at Leola-Frederick Area (Feb. 14), Great Plains Lutheran at Tri-State and Potter County at Warner.

Friday Girls-Boys Basketball

A number of area games were postponed on Friday, including:

Girls Basketball: Ipswich at Lanford Area, Spearfish at Aberdeen Central, Herreid-Selby Area at Sully Buttes (Jan. 7), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) at Wilmot, Baltic at Sioux Valley (Dec. 29), Sunshine Bible Academy at James Valley Christian, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Deubrook Area, Minneota at Canby (Minn.), Kerkhoven-Murdock Sunburg at Lac qui Parle Valley, MACCRAY at Dawson-Boyd (Jan. 3) and Ellendale at Oakes, N.D.

Boys Basketball: Britton-Hecla at Webster, Waverly-South Shore at Waubay-Summit, Florence-Henry at Faulkton Area, Aberdeen Central at Spearfish, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Deubrook Area, Elkton-Lake Benton at Iroquois-Lake Preston, Baltic at Sioux Valley (Dec. 29), Sunshine Bible Academy at James Valley Christian, Northwestern at Potter County, Ellendale at Oakes (N.D.) and Lac qui Parle Valley at Ortonville.

