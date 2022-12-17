ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Southern takes early battle of unbeatens over Lisbon

By Zach Verdea
 5 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Both teams entered the night with perfect records early in the young season but it was Southern, fueled by a big third quarter, who took down Lisbon 66-50.

Four Indians scored double digits, led by Colton Soukup with 16 points, followed by Markell Smith (13 points), Jason Riggs (11 points) and Zach Tribelo (10 points).

Trevor Siefke led the way for the Blue Devils with a game-high 17 points, with Hunter Daily and Logan Stauffer both adding 12 points.

Lisbon suffered their first loss, dropping to 4-1, while Southern improves to 3-0 on the young season.

