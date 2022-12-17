ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

4 steps to creating meaningful goals in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The end of 2022 is already almost here, believe it or not, and if you’re looking to create new year’s goals that stick — check out some tips from a local transformational coach. Amber Swenor, author of the best-selling book “Unleashed,” sat down...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD board of education votes on the future of honors classes

Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground. Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Supply chain issues force hospitals and pharmacies to ration flu medicine

Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications.
MADISON, WI
orangeandbluepress.com

Madison’s $500 Guaranteed Income Payments Are Set To Be Released

The City of Madison announced on Wednesday, that the Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families. The first round of monthly distributions from Madison Forward Fund has been made announced Wednesday by the office of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The nearly $1 million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to families for the next year.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman

MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. executive, sheriff urge action on jail consolidation project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of decisions county supervisors may make in the days ahead, top Dane Co. officials say delays are costing taxpayers in the decade-long jail consolidation project. In an effort to fund the new six-story, 825-bed jail, County Executive Joe Parisi described two options the Board of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Dane Co. closes their non-essential services late Thursday & Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter storms imminent, both Madison and Dane Co. officials are making changes in their daily operations starting Thursday afternoon. In Madison, offices will close at 2 p.m. and staff will work from home for the rest of that day and on Friday. Because they will be working virtually, the city assured residents that they will be responding to phone calls and emails.
MADISON, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We're working to bring you the...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Tow companies predict high call volume for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The inbound winter weather will make driving in the Madison area challenging, and ahead of the storm, towing companies are anticipating a high call volume based on previous snow events this year. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend.
MADISON, WI
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL

