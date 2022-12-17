HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Zach Taylor leads North Quincy boys basketball to season-opening win

Zach Taylor led the North Quincy High boys basketball team to a season-opening win over Hanover, 61-48.

Taylor scored a career-high 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Raiders. He also chipped in 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block. Sophomore Kobe Nguyen added 15 points and Dylan Clifford scored 11. Those were all career highs for Nguyen and Clifford.

Sophomore Tyler Vincent led the Hawks with 15 points. Ben Scalzi added 11 and David Quinlan had 9 points and a double-digit rebound effort.

In other high school action on Friday:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Williams 79, Bishop Fenwick 61: Josh Campbell scored 21 points to lead the Bishops to a win in their season opener. Tristan Rodriguez (13 points), Andre Espaillat (12) and Tommy McDonagh (11) also played well.

Norwell 61, Calvary Chapel Academy 52: Matt Leaver scored 20 points to lead the Clippers. Connor O'Hare (16) and Ryan Luccarelli (12) also chipped in.

Carver 60, Cohasset 49: Tyler Lennox led the Crusaders (3-0) with 23 points and JJ Grimes added 12.

Duxbury 85, Silver Lake 59: Trevor Jones (20) and Tate Fiedler (18) led the way for the Dragons. Shane Pike (18) and Owen MacKinnon (15) played well in the loss.

Marshfield 72, Hingham 61: The Rams (2-0) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Harbormen (0-1). Greg Fennell scored 18 points for Marshfield.

Randolph 70, Middleboro 62 (OT): Isaiah Michel scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils. Jacob Briggs scored 19 points in the loss for the Sachems (0-2).

Natick 51, Milton 42: The Wildcats dropped the Bay State Conference game.

Needham 66, Weymouth 55: Edric Louisaint led the way with 18 points, but the Wildcats lost at home. Gill Dolan (13) and Nick Neary (12) also finished in double digits.

Scituate 66, Pembroke 59: Michael Porter (15 points), Kyle Mullen (13 points) Brian Good (four 3-pointers, 12 points) and Dawit Quilty (10 points) led the Sailors (2-0) in the Patriot League win. Brady Spencer (17 points) and Joey Dwyer (14 points) were Pembroke's top scorers.

Plymouth South 70, Quincy 49: Declan Davis scored 19 points and Jaime Andrews posted a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) for the Panthers. Just LaChance added 10 points.

Oliver Ames 50, Stoughton 45: Jayden Costa Heyward (19 points) and Matt Greenspoon (16) played well in the loss.

Braintree 55, Walpole 53: The Wamps (2-0) overcame a 13-point deficit as Caleb Parsons-Gomes beat the buzzer with a layup.

Plymouth North 68, Whitman-Hanson 67: Ivan Darko led the way for the Eagles (1-1) with 26 points. Nick Marcel (16 points) and Hunter Byron (9) also contributed to the win. Freshman Isiah Bean-Brittian had 27 points for the Panthers.

East Bridgewater 52, Abington 50: Dylan Kaplinger posted a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) in the win for the Vikings. Aidan Toomey (11) and Mike Oman (10) finished in double figures. Ethan Pohl played well off the bench. Connor Pease (20 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double in the loss and Hunter Maxwell scored 12 points.

Sharon 57, Canton 52: The Bulldogs drop to 1-1 despite 18 points from Jamaal McConnell and 11 from Julius Hicks.

Exeter 67, Thayer 42: The Tigers dropped the ISL game.

Rockland 51, Silver Lake 46: Michael Moriarty scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (1-0) on Thursday. Luke Lofstrom, Jeremy Leonard, and Nick Naujalis all scored 11 in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Bridgewater 76, Abington 51: Sophie Bradybury scored 21 points for the Vikings (3-0) while Jess Long, Phoebe Katilus and Chloe Lang all scored 14 points. Abington's Ella Williamson scored a game-high 28 points while Rebecca Rix had 14 points and 6 blocks.

Walpole 56, Braintree 23: The Wamps drop to 1-1 on the season.

Carver 55, Cohasset 53 (OT): Sophomore Sarah Stairs scored 18 points for the Crusaders (3-0). Ashleigh Johnson (14) and Anna Foley (10) finished in double figures. Cohasset Junior Sarah Chenette led all scorers with 27 points.

Hanover 50, North Quincy 29: Mary Kate Flynn starred for the Hawks (1-0) with 20 points and 29 rebounds.

Marshfield 45, Hingham 43: The Rams won the Patriot League game.

Natick 44, Milton 28: Grace Henry scored 15 points in the loss.

Blue Hills 38, Old Colony 35: Bella Sulfaro (15 points, 8 rebounds) and Bridget Devine (12 points, 4 blocks) led the Warriors (4-0).

Oliver Ames 79, Stoughton 42: The Tigers won the Hockomock League game as freshman Kam Derba scored a team-high 20 points. Freshmen Avery Gamble (15 points) and Maeve Horsman (12) also played well.

Whitman-Hanson 42, Plymouth North 38: Jenna Mishou (11 points), Cassidy Briggs (10) and Lillie MacKinnon (8) led the way for the Panthers (2-0) against the Blue Eagles (2-1).

Middleboro 54, Randolph 15: Sophomore Jessica Perry scored 14 points for the Sachems (2-2).

Duxbury 47, Silver Lake 41: Sophomore Lyla Peters drained six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for the Dragons. Skye Cerow rebounded well and added 8 points while freshman Ella Fitzpatrick had 6 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Freshman Chloe Lang scored 14 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Fontbonne Academy 61, Ursuline 37: Sophomore Jess Laflamme scored a career-high 11 points to go with 5 assists for the Ducks. Senior Alix Abelard handed out a career-high 8 assists.

Pembroke 44, Scituate 41: The Titans picked up their first win of the year.

Quincy 74, Plymouth South 25: The Presidents won the Patriot League game.

Brockton 54, Barnstable 43: Freshman Ashya Dingle (13 points) and junior Navaeh King (12 points, 6 rebounds) led the way for the Boxers.

Thayer 56, Pingree 51: The Tigers won the ISL game.

South Shore Tech 39, Holbrook 26: Sophomore Abby Pattison (15 points) and Mia Bradshaw (11) led the Vikings (2-1) in the win. Alyssa Slamin scored 13 points for Holbrook.

Bristol Aggie 23, Avon 21: Hanelie Cadet scored 16 points in the win for the Panthers (2-1) on Thursday. Dahlia Parent chipped in with 5 points and 17 rebounds.

Mashpee 60, Hull 46: The Pirates dropped the South Shore League game.

Canton 47, Sharon 41: The Bulldogs (1-1) picked up their first win of the season on Thursday.

Norwell 45, Dover-Sherborn 43: Sophomore Maddie Oliver scored 22 points as the Clippers rallied for the win. Sarah Cashin added 12 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Duxbury 104, Marshfield/Hanover 76: Audrey Hannigan won the 50 and 100 free to qualify for the state meet for the Rams.

Bridgewater-Raynham 84, Stoughton 32: The Trojans improved to 2-0.

BOYS SWIMMING

Duxbury 96, Marshfield/Hanover 80: Nathan Moeykens won the 200 IM and 100 fly for the Rams.ctional meet.

Bridgewater-Raynham 85, Stoughton 58: Cam Hogg and Jack Werb for qualified for the South Sectionals for the Trojans (2-0).

BOYS HOCKEY

Dexter-Southfield 3, Thayer 0: The Tigers dropped the ISL game.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Whitman-Hanson 56, Duxbury 44: W-H's Sydney Pires won the long jump and tied for first with Anne Tilley in the high jump. Other winners for the Panthers included Leila Keaney (55 hurdles), Savannah Kamperides (600), Gabrielle Amado (1,000) and McKenna McCarthy (two mile).

