PlayStation officially teases new PS5 for 2023
Didn't purchase a PlayStation 5 yet? Well, dry your eyes. Sony has seemingly pointed towards a new PS5 model releasing in 2023 in an interview with its vice president about the future of the console. This is the point when we pretend like we had no clue this was happening....
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass: High on Life Is the Biggest Launch on the Video Game Subscription Service in 2022
Xbox has announced that High On Life, the comedy-shooter game developed by Squanch Games, is its biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all time. High On Life tells the story of a teenager who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien cartel discovers that...
IGN
James Cameron Says Another Terminator Reboot Is 'in Discussion'
James Cameron has revealed that another Terminator reboot is currently "in discussion," but nothing is set in stone at this time. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cameron discussed all things invented reality and artificial intelligence, which quickly got him onto the topic of Terminator. He admitted that he had been toying with the idea of relaunching the franchise, but "nothing has been decided" yet, even though he already knows the direction he would take it in.
Ubisoft's Star Wars game is looking for playtesters, but there's a catch
There's one way to get an early look at the story-driven open-world game
Ubisoft wants you to test its new open-world Star Wars game
Fancy playing an unreleased Star Wars game? Sorry, I’m not talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, although that is coming soon too. Ubisoft are looking for playtesters for their upcoming story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. I’ve mentioned a couple above, but there really are heaps of Star Wars projects...
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
IGN
Dead Space: Creating (and Recreating) Isaac's Suit - IGN First
In a line-up of survival horror characters, Isaac Clarke stands out. Rather than a regular Joe attempting to outrun zombies, Dead Space’s protagonist is a space engineer ready to weather the harshest conditions. That’s clear to see in his now-iconic space suit, which has received a grimy upgrade for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
IGN
Elon Musk Says Twitter Users Can Decide if He Steps Down, and They Said He Should
Elon Musk ran a poll asking Twitter users if he should step down as CEO and said he would respect its results - and the majority said he should. The poll was posted from Musk's own Twitter account on December 18 (below), with the controversial CEO saying he would "abide by the results". More than 17.5 million Twitter users answered the poll, with 57.5% saying he should step down.
IGN
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year.
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
You Can Skip the Death Scenes in Callisto Protocol Now - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, a new update for The Callisto Protocol allows you to skip one of the biggest selling points of the game, a Risk of Rain remake has been announced, and if you're wondering how matchmaking in Overwatch 2 works, Blizzard is here with the lowdown. Survive to...
IGN
Elon Musk Says He'll Resign as Twitter CEO...Eventually
The drama surrounding Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter took a new twist on Tuesday night. After 57 percent of voters in a recent poll said Musk should step down, the billionaire said he would do just that...eventually. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough...
IGN
75% of UK Public Comments Support Microsoft Acquisition of Activision
As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. The CMA invited the public to share their thoughts on the Microsoft Activision Blizzard merger as...
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
The 10 Best Call of Duty Campaigns
Since its debut in 2003, Call of Duty has become the best-selling first-person shooter series ever. Not a bad effort for a WWII FPS that first emerged as Activision’s ambitious answer to Medal of Honor, a franchise which has since faded from relevance but was a genre juggernaut for EA at that time.
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
IGN
Batman Spawn: Why the Court of Owls Were the Perfect Villains for this Epic Crossover
The end of 2022 brings one of the most anticipated comic books of the year: Batman Spawn #1. The 48-page one-shot is now in comic book shops everywhere, with a slew of variant covers. It marks the first pairing of the two iconic, caped characters since 1994. It also reunites two industry legends, Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, to tell a time-bending story that brings Batman and Spawn together to face off against the Court of Owls.
