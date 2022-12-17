James Cameron has revealed that another Terminator reboot is currently "in discussion," but nothing is set in stone at this time. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cameron discussed all things invented reality and artificial intelligence, which quickly got him onto the topic of Terminator. He admitted that he had been toying with the idea of relaunching the franchise, but "nothing has been decided" yet, even though he already knows the direction he would take it in.

21 HOURS AGO