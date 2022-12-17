Effective: 2022-12-22 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Combination of snow, wind, blowing snow, and very cold wind chill possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill regions could be as low as 30 below. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop sharply in the matter of a few hours during Thursday night, rapidly falling well below freezing, leading to the potential for a flash freeze.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO