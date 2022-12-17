ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming's ERAP funding expected to last through early spring

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – Since its launch in April 2021, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped 15,615 Wyoming households with a total of $75 million in assistance. So far, ERAP has paid $4.4 million in assistance in December.

ERAP is a temporary federally funded relief program. Based on current expenditures, funding is expected to last through early spring, according to a Friday email update from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. As funding allows, the program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households.

Because of the increased volume of applications, the length of time it takes for applications to be approved is up to 45 business days.

Of the total payments, $58 million went to landlords, $13 million to households, $4.2 million to utilities and $34,000 for moving expenses.

For more information, visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap .

Comments / 0

Related
Douglas Budget

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
WYOMING STATE
KSLTV

Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35

EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
EVANSTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?

Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

“We’re Number One!” — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council’s annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Shed hunting closes New Year’s Day for western, southern Wyoming

WYOMING — For many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming, the shed antler and horn hunting collection closure is approaching. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming begins at midnight Jan. 1. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Two Texas Men Lose Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Privileges in 48 States

GREEN RIVER — Two Texas men have lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 5 years in 48 states after they pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to illegally killing antelope in Wyoming, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Matthew Adams, 26,...
TEXAS STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors awarded money from state transportation commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy