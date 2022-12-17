Wyoming's ERAP funding expected to last through early spring

CHEYENNE – Since its launch in April 2021, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped 15,615 Wyoming households with a total of $75 million in assistance. So far, ERAP has paid $4.4 million in assistance in December.

ERAP is a temporary federally funded relief program. Based on current expenditures, funding is expected to last through early spring, according to a Friday email update from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. As funding allows, the program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households.

Because of the increased volume of applications, the length of time it takes for applications to be approved is up to 45 business days.

Of the total payments, $58 million went to landlords, $13 million to households, $4.2 million to utilities and $34,000 for moving expenses.

For more information, visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap .