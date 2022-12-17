ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Dorsch to lead Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County starting Jan. 1

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fOp8_0jlceHSU00

CHEYENNE – Starting Jan. 1, Dan Dorsch will be the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.

Dorsch has served as a volunteer and supporter of Habitat since 2015, and he was hired on as the special projects coordinator in May 2020.

In his time with Habitat, he has organized fundraisers and events; managed the ERAP-HSS program in partnership with the Wyoming State Aging Division; led housing advocacy efforts, including serving on Mayor Patrick Collins’ Affordable Housing Task Force; and helped organize the first statewide Wyoming Habitat Affiliate Policy & Advocacy Meeting.

Dorsch will succeed Kate Wright, who is retiring this month after 10 years of service to the nonprofit organization. Under her guidance, the organization has seen a large transition into one of the county’s leading nonprofits, building many homes, as well as grown the affiliate’s programs, such as the Habitat Repairs Program and Veterans Build Programs.

Comments / 1

Related
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne to decline community development grant funds after 2023

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is preparing to decline entitlement funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development beginning in 2024. A resolution will be submitted to the City Council for approval to decline the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, Entitlement Program, which assists local agencies with housing, community and economic development activities, as well as assistance to low- and moderate-income persons and special-needs populations.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Comea House and Resource Center faces challenges in freezing weather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With freezing temperatures to hit Cheyenne in the next few hours, Comea House Resource Center is preparing to confront unruly people seeking shelter. Located at 1504 Stinson Ave., Comea serves as a shelter and resource center to the city’s homeless population. Under warmer weather conditions, it is a sober facility housing more than 100 residents enrolled in one of the center’s several recovery programs for issues including alcohol abuse and homelessness.
CHEYENNE, WY
beckersdental.com

How 1 dental practice chose the location of its next office

Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Gentle Touch Dental began construction on its second office, set to be completed in October, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Dec. 17. The new office will be opened in Southern Cheyenne. Tatiana Steele, DDS, co-owner of the dental practice, told the news organization that the site of the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/20/22–12/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
CHEYENNE, WY
myhits106.com

Albany Co. Offices Closed

Due to pending inclement weather, the Board of County Commissioners voted, at their regular meeting this evening, to close all County offices on December 22, 2022. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy