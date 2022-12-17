Dorsch to lead Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County starting Jan. 1

CHEYENNE – Starting Jan. 1, Dan Dorsch will be the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.

Dorsch has served as a volunteer and supporter of Habitat since 2015, and he was hired on as the special projects coordinator in May 2020.

In his time with Habitat, he has organized fundraisers and events; managed the ERAP-HSS program in partnership with the Wyoming State Aging Division; led housing advocacy efforts, including serving on Mayor Patrick Collins’ Affordable Housing Task Force; and helped organize the first statewide Wyoming Habitat Affiliate Policy & Advocacy Meeting.

Dorsch will succeed Kate Wright, who is retiring this month after 10 years of service to the nonprofit organization. Under her guidance, the organization has seen a large transition into one of the county’s leading nonprofits, building many homes, as well as grown the affiliate’s programs, such as the Habitat Repairs Program and Veterans Build Programs.