Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
Bay Co. officials to launch website to help with public information
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public will soon have access to important information at their finger tips. Bay County officials will launch a new website Jan. 1. The site is called publicnoticesbaycountyfl.gov. It’s meant to serve as a hub for published legal notices and advertisements for Bay County and surrounding governments.
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
Community responds to shelter’s call to action
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
Panama City Commissioners turn one director position into two separate roles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are taking action after a former city employee allegedly stole close to $500,000. Former Community Redevelopment Agency and Community Development Director Michael Johnson was charged with Grand Theft of over $100,000 on Oct. 19 from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. He was later charged with Money Laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the CRA last month.
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office receiving new helicopter
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will soon add a new helicopter to its fleet. Bay County commissioners approved the purchase of a 2007 Bell Helicopter for more than two million dollars from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Bay County currently has two choppers, but both are more than 50 years […]
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities. They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.
Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson. That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors. During a […]
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Offering Scholarships in Four Well-Paid Career Programs for Limited Time
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering, for a limited time, scholarships in four well-paid career programs offered on the Chipley Campus. The programs include Hemodialysis, Patient Care Technician, Welding and Heavy Equipment Operation Technician, all of which are skills in high demand. Download the application (see link...
Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county. “Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”
JAIL Report for December 19, 2022
Shane Diehl, 34, Kinard, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tierra Brown, 30, Marianna, Florida: Dealing in stolen property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, Panama City, Florida: Felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license: Florida Highway Patrol.
'Aqua Alert' stemming from missing Destin kayaker included in national defense bill
A Minnesota family behind a first-of-its-kind alert system in Okaloosa County inspired Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips to include the alert system in the national defense bill. Okaloosa County launched Aqua Alert in September to help locate missing boaters. It's similar to an AMBER Alert for missing children. The idea of...
1 dead following crash in northwest Florida
Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
Demand for mental health treatment growing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the United States, the demand for mental health treatment is growing. This summer, the White House called the rise in rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children an “unprecedented mental health crisis.”. However, despite this growing demand for mental health services,...
