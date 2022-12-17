ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pack & Send helping people in Cape Coral send last minute gifts

If you waited to send out your Christmas gifts until the last minute, don’t worry, you still have options. Overnight deadlines are one-day earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday. Bundles of tape rolls, labels printing, and long lines of customers mean one thing for employees at...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New women’s clothing stores open at Coconut Point in Estero

Crunch time for holiday shoppers has arrived. So have an assortment of clothing stores and a new fast-casual dining option at Coconut Point shopping center in Estero. . “Traffic has been strong throughout the holiday season, and we are pleased that our shoppers are able to find the best brands and selections,” Walt Romaniw, Coconut Point’s general manager wrote in an email. 
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples

The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution begins in Southwest Florida

Parents of the 4,000 angel tree children are picking up donated presents to put under the tree for Christmas. On Monday, the Salvation Army began distributing those gifts. It is the first of four days that parents are driving through to pick up their gifts. The program aims to ensure...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Budding Chef cooking class business opens in North Naples

About a year after her mother, Grace, died, Cindy Riddle paid tribute to her by opening a new business in North Naples. Budding Chef opened at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 182, in the middle of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt shopping center, across from Naples Family Fitness and next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza.
NAPLES, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida

Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Holiday travel and possible delays at RSW

Christmas is just a few days away, and people are traveling near and far to be with loved ones to celebrate the holidays. Wednesday, many are trying to avoid cancellations that may spring up from the blizzard-like winter weather conditions that will be seen across the country. The TSA line...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer

A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday

NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples health tech firm co-founded by Tony Robbins wins $15M investment

A Naples health tech company, co-founded by a Southwest Florida orthopedic surgeon and international motivational speaker Tony Robbins, has received a $15 million capital investment. The company, Fountain Life, received the funds from InsurTech investor Eos Venture Partners and U.K.-based health care firm Newcross Healthcare. The investment, according to a...
NAPLES, FL

