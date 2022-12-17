Read full article on original website
More Explores: GellyBall at Tropical Breeze Fun Park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tropical Breeze Fun Park in Cape Coral has a brand new addition!. It’s called Gelly Ball, and it’s similar to paintball, but the gellies are biodegradable and don’t hurt!. Bring your friends and family to compete in various missions on the course!
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
Marconews.com
More is more – House decorating contest celebrates ‘over the top’ lightshows
The Marco Island Christmas Decorating Contest committee has gotten choosing the winners down to a science – but it’s not an exact science. Dave and Jeanne Rice have been doing this for 29 years, and with the help of their fellow judges, every street on the island has judges driving down it to spot the top contestants.
WINKNEWS.com
Pack & Send helping people in Cape Coral send last minute gifts
If you waited to send out your Christmas gifts until the last minute, don’t worry, you still have options. Overnight deadlines are one-day earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday. Bundles of tape rolls, labels printing, and long lines of customers mean one thing for employees at...
Pink Shell Resort opens up to locals and relief workers
The iconic Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is partially reopening more than 40 guest rooms on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Two more Fort Myers Beach businesses sell in the face of major rebuilding costs
Two more popular spots on Fort Myers Beach are in the process of finalizing deals to sell out. On Friday, WINK News learned that The Cottage was selling for $16 million. Prices on the island keep skyrocketing, with some into the tens of millions of dollars. Many people on the island worry they won’t recognize their neighborhood once it’s rebuilt.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New women’s clothing stores open at Coconut Point in Estero
Crunch time for holiday shoppers has arrived. So have an assortment of clothing stores and a new fast-casual dining option at Coconut Point shopping center in Estero. . “Traffic has been strong throughout the holiday season, and we are pleased that our shoppers are able to find the best brands and selections,” Walt Romaniw, Coconut Point’s general manager wrote in an email.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples
The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution begins in Southwest Florida
Parents of the 4,000 angel tree children are picking up donated presents to put under the tree for Christmas. On Monday, the Salvation Army began distributing those gifts. It is the first of four days that parents are driving through to pick up their gifts. The program aims to ensure...
WINKNEWS.com
Budding Chef cooking class business opens in North Naples
About a year after her mother, Grace, died, Cindy Riddle paid tribute to her by opening a new business in North Naples. Budding Chef opened at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 182, in the middle of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt shopping center, across from Naples Family Fitness and next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
WINKNEWS.com
Holiday travel and possible delays at RSW
Christmas is just a few days away, and people are traveling near and far to be with loved ones to celebrate the holidays. Wednesday, many are trying to avoid cancellations that may spring up from the blizzard-like winter weather conditions that will be seen across the country. The TSA line...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH
It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents. First responders from around Collier County showed...
WINKNEWS.com
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles
Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer
A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
'More memories to be made': Volunteers clean up Ian debris off Fort Myers Beach
Tractors from nearby businesses have been helping with the clean-up, but it cannot pick up little stuff such as plastic and glass.
gulfshorebusiness.com
NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday
NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
Florida Weekly
An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital
Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
businessobserverfl.com
Naples health tech firm co-founded by Tony Robbins wins $15M investment
A Naples health tech company, co-founded by a Southwest Florida orthopedic surgeon and international motivational speaker Tony Robbins, has received a $15 million capital investment. The company, Fountain Life, received the funds from InsurTech investor Eos Venture Partners and U.K.-based health care firm Newcross Healthcare. The investment, according to a...
