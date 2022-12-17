Read full article on original website
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
Alexa Bliss Apparently Turns Heel, Teases Bray Wyatt Alliance On WWE Raw
The Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt saga is far from over. A week after she nearly laid out Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss – once again hypnotized by the omnipresent forces of Wyatt – smashed a flower vase over Belair's head during a sitdown interview on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
WWE Star Discusses 'Unique Challenge' Of Working With Bray Wyatt
It's been an interesting 2022 for the rising WWE "SmackDown" star, LA Knight. He first appeared on the main roster as the modeling agent, Max Dupri, but eventually made it back to his independent, brash character of Knight. His first feud back in this familiar role is against one of WWE's top superstars – Bray Wyatt – which presents its own set of "unique challenges."
Stephen A Smith Reacts To The Idea Of Becoming A WWE Heel Manager
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A Smith is not averse to the idea of becoming an on-screen heel manager on WWE programming. On Tuesday's episode of "ESPN First Take," the topic of Smith possibly joining WWE was broached by Ric Flair, who revealed he'd heard rumblings of WWE management toying with the idea of the charismatic sportscaster appearing at WrestleMania 39.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
NXT Star Compares His WWE Tattoo To CM Punk's Pepsi Tattoo
Generally speaking, getting a tattoo of the logo of the place you work at is something that may cause a co-worker to invoke the famous "Dodgeball" quote of "That's a bold strategy Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them." And yet, "WWE NXT" star Edris Enofe is adopting said bold strategy, getting the WWE logo tattooed on his chest, while also talking about potentially getting the "NXT" logo tattooed on his neck.
Randy Orton Once Surprised A Young Fan With A RKO, And It's Pretty Heartwarming
Over the past two decades, RKO have become three of the deadliest letters in professional wrestling. But back in 2016, one young WWE fan thought he knew all the answers to superstar Randy Orton's finishing maneuver. On an episode of the WWE Network's short-lived hidden camera show "Swerved," producers brought...
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone
Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.
CJ Perry Says Miro Will Return To WWE 'At Some Point'
The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
AEW Twitter Account Trolls Tag Team With 'ChristmASS' Card
The holiday season is upon us, and now is the time of the year to spread cheer and be merry. AEW fans will be able to celebrate with the company's annual Holiday Bash special edition of "AEW Dynamite" tonight, where one of the matches scheduled for the show is FTR against Austin and Colton Gunn, known by many as the "Ass Boys." Ahead of tonight's festive episode, AEW took to Twitter to share a holiday greeting card featuring the two teams in anticipation of their bout.
Bronson Reed Gets Reward From The Miz After WWE Return
Despite the Christmas holiday approaching, The Miz wasn't exactly in the giving mood, but a new friend in Bronson Reed changed that. Reed made his return to the company on "WWE Raw" to help The Miz win his "Winner Take All" ladder match against Dexter Lumis on Monday. Reed came in to take Lumis off the rungs of the ladder, allowing Miz to climb and pull down the big bags of money. After Raw went off the air, WWE released a social media exclusive of the Miz on cloud nine after the fight and happily introduced Byron Saxton to his new friend Reed. Reed's demeanor wasn't vibing with the two-time WWE Champion as he had intentions in mind: securing his cut of the money. Miz assured Reed that he would receive payment, but Reed made clear that the winner didn't exactly "take all." The former JONAH dipped into Miz's bag and took two stacks of cash. After that, he made clear to Miz that they were even, creating suspicion as to how friendly the two really are with one another.
Indie Wrestling Legends Call Out AEW, Tony Khan Over New Gimmick
Coming out of Saturday's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, one of the more notable spoilers involved something that aired on Tuesday's edition of the YouTube show: Angelico aligning with Chaos Project (Luther and Angelico's Spanish announcing team colleague Serpentico) to form the Spanish Announce Project, or SAP for short. For longtime hardcore fans, the name immediately rang a bell, as it bears a strong resemblance to the name that was used in ROH, NWA-TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and numerous independent promotions by the group consisting of Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, and The Amazing Red (later replaced by Will Maximo): The Spanish Announce Team, better known as the SAT.
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
