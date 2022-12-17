ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power

(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Strong cold front could bring power outages Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The strongest cold front we've seen in recent memory will blast cold air and strong wind across Virginia starting Friday morning. Wind gusts near 40mph will occur all day. A few gusts near 50mph are possible, especially near mountains. Scattered power outages can occur when wind speeds reach 40mph.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

$842,000 announced to help Virginia Veterans find affordable housing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing. The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy