VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power
(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
VSP says take time to reflect & improve driving habits this holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — VSP is saying to take time to reflect and improve driving habits this holiday season. "The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings," VSP said. As 2022 comes...
Strong cold front could bring power outages Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The strongest cold front we've seen in recent memory will blast cold air and strong wind across Virginia starting Friday morning. Wind gusts near 40mph will occur all day. A few gusts near 50mph are possible, especially near mountains. Scattered power outages can occur when wind speeds reach 40mph.
Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor chief killed in line of duty
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is honoring the life of a police chief who was killed in the line of duty last Friday. Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff across Virginia on Thursday of this week to honor Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. Virginia State...
Electoral Board addresses concerns over quick Special Election in 24th District
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A special election will be held in just four weeks to fill the vacant Delegate seat in Virginia's 24th District. Virginia's 24th District encompasses Amherst, Augusta, Bath, and Rockbridge Counties. Governor Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced Friday that the special election...
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
$842,000 announced to help Virginia Veterans find affordable housing
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing. The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows...
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
'Thank you:' Inmates at South Carolina prison stop assault of guard
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of inmates at a South Carolina prison are receiving praise after officials say they helped stop what could have been a deadly assault of a guard. According to the SC Department of Corrections, on Monday evening, an inmate in a housing unit at...
