The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Dec. 20. A significant earthquake this morning off the coast of Humboldt County left residents there without power and damage to infrastructure. The United States Geological Survey says a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck around 2:30 a.m. about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. Residents throughout the North State reported feeling the temblor.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO