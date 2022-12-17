ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day

A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis

4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Beef Daddy’s

MACOMB, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Beef Daddy’s in Macomb, where they’re serving up traditional dishes with their own twist. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Beef Daddy’s is located on Hall Road...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 14,323 new COVID cases, 149 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,323 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,046 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,977,727, including 40,657 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affect by pre-Christmas winter storm

DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know

4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days. Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI

