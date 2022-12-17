Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day
A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis
4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month
This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Severe winter storm to hit Metro Detroit before Christmas: Snow total predictions, timeline
4Warn Weather – All systems are go for one of the severest winter storms to ever hit our area. And I say this not based upon the amount of snow we’ll get but, rather, based upon the severity of the overall conditions that we will experience, not to mention the timing…on the huge travel day just before Christmas.
Michigan woman charged with causing crash by tailgating, purposely brake checking MSP trooper
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of purposely tailgating and brake checking a Michigan State Police trooper while she was driving a stolen car, causing a crash and a chase, has now been officially charged. A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first...
Tasty Tuesday: Beef Daddy’s
MACOMB, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Beef Daddy’s in Macomb, where they’re serving up traditional dishes with their own twist. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Beef Daddy’s is located on Hall Road...
Michigan reports 14,323 new COVID cases, 149 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,323 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,046 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,977,727, including 40,657 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
Morning 4: Several hurt after drunk teens cause crash in St. Clair County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 ejected, 5 hurt after drunk teens leave bar, crash pickup trucks in St. Clair County, cops say. Three people were ejected and five were...
Paper manufacturer sued by Michigan AG for release of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in St. Clair County
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a paper manufacturer over the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” from its manufacturing processes. The lawsuit was filed against Domtar Industries, Inc. The company...
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affect by pre-Christmas winter storm
DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
Plans for new skatepark honoring 20-year-old are coming together in Northville Township
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s been just over two years since 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding in Northville Township. His mother, Gabriella Duhn, is excited that his memory will soon forever live in a place where others can skate worry-free. “Dominic was...
Here’s how road commissions are preparing for the incoming snowstorm in Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Because Metro Detroit faces the prospect of not just snow but ice before the snow even hits, clearing the roads will be challenging, and driving is likely to be treacherous. The most problematic issue facing local road commissions ahead of the winter weather moving in Thursday...
Storm to bring snow, strong winds, frigid temps to SE Michigan before Christmas
It’s cloudy and cold all over Metro Detroit today. Temperatures start in the lower and middle 20s with a light breeze creating wind chills in the upper teens for a few hours. The roads are mostly dry, although a few flakes and flurries will be falling here and there...
Rain, snow, winds: Breaking down dangerous pre-Christmas winter storm in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for the week leading up to Christmas in Metro Detroit. The onset of this system will likely be rain, but a few flakes may try to mix in a little here and there. This will probably be just before sunset Thursday.
Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know
4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days. Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
