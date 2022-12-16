Read full article on original website
Related
theloganjournal.com
Seven members to be inducted into Logan Athletic Hall of Fame
A diverse group of people who have played key roles in the history of Logan County sports will be inducted into the Logan County Cougar Foundation Hall of Fame in late January between games of the Clash of the Cats. They include graduates of four of the five middle schools,...
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville vs Owensboro
The Hopkinsville Tigers took on the Owensboro Red Devils Monday evening in an opening round game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisionville-North Hopkins. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pictures. Hopkinsville vs Owensboro.
Yardbarker
New Auburn HC Hugh Freeze suffers first loss as Tigers coach
After visiting with Auburn, former NC State QB Devin Leary is transferring to the SEC after all. Only it won't be at Auburn. Instead, he'll be wearing Kentucky blue. Mark this as the first loss of the Hugh Freeze era. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Leary will go from the Wolfpack...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. All school-related practices, games and travel for Christian County Public Schools must be completed by 2:30 p.m. Thursday, when campuses will close for all activities. Extracurricular activities, games and practices are canceled on Friday, also, and campuses and buildings will be closed over the Christmas weekend, officials said.
14news.com
New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.
theloganjournal.com
Logan Schools hold final board meeting for Kenny Robertson and Phil Baker
Logan County Schools’ December board meeting was bittersweet, as two of our school board members served for their final board meeting. Board Chairman Kenny Robertson and Board Vice-chairman Phil Baker have been dedicated representatives of both Logan County and the Adairville and Chandler’s communities, respectively. They have both dutifully served the students, staff, and school communities during their time on the Logan County Board of Education. In every school board decision, Mr. Robertson and Mr. Baker held the students’ best interest at heart.
wcluradio.com
Gary Wayne Gibbons
Gary Wayne Gibbons, 66 of Glasgow, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Glasgow on June 20, 1956, to the late Earl and Betty Johnson Gibbons. Gary was a long-time member of Coral Hill Baptist Church. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
WBKO
Bowling Green experts talk preparing cars for winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures continue to drop, experts warn that failing to properly prepare your vehicle for freezing temperatures can have negative consequences. Routine maintenance, like changing your oil, filling antifreeze, and replacing wiper blades are important steps. However, experts say that the most important thing is...
whopam.com
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
theloganjournal.com
REALTOR Assn. distributes more than 12,000 servings of food to Logan families in need
REALTOR® Association of Southern Kentucky (RASK) and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) teamed up to distribute a total of 12,700 servings of food to Logan County families facing hunger this winter. The food was delivered to Logan County and Russellville Independent school districts on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Now...
theloganjournal.com
Piper, Lawrence Herndon
Lawrence Herndon Piper, 85, of Allensville passed away Saturday Dec. 17, 2022, at Creekwood Place Nursing & Rehab. He was the son of the late Herndon Leland Piper and Ila Louise (Shelton) Piper. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Stuart, and his brother, Douglas Piper. He...
WBKO
BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter started with quiet, mild conditions today. That all changes in a BIG way Thursday evening as an arctic front comes barreling through!. On Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front quickly sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain switches to snow Thursday night from west to east. Expect the changeover to occur in Bowling Green around the 5-6pm time frame (earlier west, later east).
WBKO
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things will be quiet weather wise through Wednesday, which just so happens to be the first day of calendar winter. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. At this time, we’re expecting 1-2″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to near 0 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!
wnky.com
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
An arctic kind of Christmas is heading into Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville might not see a white Christmas, but it’s going to be bitter cold and blustery heading into the holiday weekend with an arctic cold front pushing through the region. Temperatures will plunge from a high of about 49 degrees during the day Thursday to low of 1 degree...
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
wnky.com
Warren County elected officials swear into office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s a big night for the leaders of Warren County here in Downtown Bowling Green. Newly elected and re-elected Warren County officials gathered in the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center to take their oaths of office. Warren County’s long-standing judge-executive Michael Buchanon performed the...
