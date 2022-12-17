ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
DogTime

Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society

Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pleasant Prairie hosts inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour with 21 decorated houses, hot cocoa and eggnog

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie is hosting its inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. You can drive through Pleasant Prairie and check out 21 homes that are decked out with lights, garland, music and all of the holiday favorites. The event comes after the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. Sarah Howard with Visit Pleasant Prairie says some of the same residents participated and some new homes got involved as well.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy