Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Related
CBS 58
Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
CBS 58
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
CBS 58
Salvation Army of Milwaukee County setting up for 33rd annual Christmas Day dinner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is preparing to provide meals for their 33rd annual Christmas Day Family Feast, offering a hearty Christmas dinner to area residents in need. Hundreds of volunteers are set to prepare and serve a homestyle Christmas dinner for thousands of people...
Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society
Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
CBS 58
Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
CBS 58
Children of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, prepare for another holiday without answers
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday stress comes in all sizes. For the children of a Franklin grandmother who's been missing for nearly two years, sadly, this Christmas comes without answers. The last 21 months have been a series of highs and lows for Sandra Eckert's children. They're still waiting...
CBS 58
Milwaukee organizations urge donations as hundreds remain unhoused amid freezing temps
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Temperatures continue to drop which means the need for warmth and shelter for those without homes is rising. Multiple Milwaukee organizations are focusing their efforts on keeping the unhoused community safe as a major winter storm is set to hit the Midwest this upcoming weekend. “It’s...
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
WISN
Exclusive: Family of 10-year-old boy charged with killing mother speaks out
MILWAUKEE — Rhonda Reid says her world was shattered on Nov. 21. "We've pretty much been shaken, shaken to our core," Reid told WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz in an exclusive sit-down interview Monday. Prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, Quiana Mann, inside their home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie hosts inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour with 21 decorated houses, hot cocoa and eggnog
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie is hosting its inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. You can drive through Pleasant Prairie and check out 21 homes that are decked out with lights, garland, music and all of the holiday favorites. The event comes after the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. Sarah Howard with Visit Pleasant Prairie says some of the same residents participated and some new homes got involved as well.
Comments / 4