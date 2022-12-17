ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Add this new holiday hit to your Christmas Playlist

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bruce Carrell got the idea to write a humorous Christmas song. After a number of versions and rewrites, “I Drank Beer with Santa Claus,” was born in the summer of 2022. You can learn more and take a listen to this hit here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
WMBF

Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park. Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m. The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts. For additional information...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

