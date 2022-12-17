Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
Create holiday memories with your family at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Beach area’s best holiday celebration is back and it’s better than ever. Featuring a free lights display along a gorgeous mile of oceanfront area along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Winter Wonderland at The Beach is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss.
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
WMBF
‘I love the giving, I love the people’: Dozens pack Hope’s Kitchen for annual Christmas dinner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - About 60 people packed into Hope’s Kitchen on Tuesday night for the annual Christmas dinner at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach. Since 2009, the church has been serving up hot meals for people who need them every week. Anyone is...
wpde.com
Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy. Several vendors attended the […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
WMBF
Add this new holiday hit to your Christmas Playlist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bruce Carrell got the idea to write a humorous Christmas song. After a number of versions and rewrites, “I Drank Beer with Santa Claus,” was born in the summer of 2022. You can learn more and take a listen to this hit here.
WMBF
Grand Strand Jewish community spreads love during Hannukah amid concerns over antisemitic flyers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hannukah is a holiday that’s all about spreading love and kindness to one another. “Treat your neighbor as you want him or her to treat you,” said David Weissman, the rabbi for Temple Shalom. “That is a prime teaching of Judaism.”
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park. Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m. The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts. For additional information...
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
WMBF
MBPD warns residents to keep track of packages to avoid falling victim to porch pirates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be watching out for last-minute gifts to hit their doorsteps, but so are porch pirates. Myrtle Beach police said now is the time when thieves are going to be on the lookout for Christmas deliveries. Sgt. Tom Vest said the best...
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
Deputies looking for woman who tried to steal snacks from convenience shop
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on December 19 and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she […]
