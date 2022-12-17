ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III split after eight months of dating: report

By Bernie Zilio
 5 days ago

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten III, are reportedly over .

“Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, explaining that the two simply “didn’t work out together for the long run.”

The insider added that Holmes is “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.”

Reps for the pair have not yet responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first linked romantically in April when they were photographed locking lips on a steamy stroll in Central Park.

The actress’ mother tagged along for the outing, seeming to indicate that the duo’s relationship was already quite serious.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and the Grammy-nominated musician made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month while attending the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” Wooten gushed to Us Weekly at the time.

A few weeks later, the “First Daughter” star and the composer held hands while hitting the Tribeca Film Festival.

Holmes then accompanied the Broadway veteran to his close friend’s Hamptons wedding in late June, where they reportedly packed on the PDA.

“Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the lovebirds were “very affectionate with each other at all times” and “looked very in love.”

The eyewitness added that the actress was even seen bonding with some of her beau’s relatives.

“Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” the spy told the magazine. “Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone.”

The former flames even attended a Paris Fashion Week show together in September.

Holmes previously dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. until May 2021 . They, too, were together for eight months.

A source told Page Six when they split that things were “moving too fast” for the “single mom,” explaining that her 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, “always comes first.”

Prior to Vitolo, Holmes quietly dated Jamie Foxx for six years . She was married to Suri’s dad, Tom Cruise , from 2006 to 2012.

