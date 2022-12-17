Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Aaron Nesmith gives Celtics reminder of post trade potential in Pacers win over Boston
BOSTON — One thing that Aaron Nesmith always brought to the court as a member of the Celtics was plenty of energy. That part of his game was front and center on Wednesday night in his first matchup against his former team as a member of the Pacers. Nesmith...
Ja Morant pinpoints Celtics as lone team Grizzlies will have to run through
There are still roughly 50 games left in the NBA schedule, but teams are jostling into position early on. The Grizzlies are trying to follow-up on their success from last season, when they finished No. 2 in the West before losing to the Warriors the second round. But the Grizzlies...
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston
BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?
The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots embarrassing loss, details how Belichick will address team
Tom Brady’s been there before. Back in 2018, the quarterback was on the sideline inside Hard Rock Stadium where he thought the Patriots were moments away from a victory. Instead, that’s where the ‘Miami Miracle’ happened when Dolphins players executed a last-second multi-lateral touchdown on what should’ve been the game-ending play.
MassLive.com
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Blake Griffin is ‘one of the best teammates I’ve ever had’
Blake Griffin’s only a couple months into his Celtics tenure, but the longtime NBA veteran has clearly incorporated himself well with his teammates in Boston. Griffin’s often seen in the locker room joking around, looking like he’s been with the C’s for years. His teammates have...
MassLive.com
Patriots captain Devin McCourty has thoughtful response on NFL teams turning on each other
FOXBOROUGH — After a gut-wrenching loss in Las Vegas, Matthew Slater relayed the message that Bill Belichick had sent to his Patriots team. “Stay united,” Slater said Belichick told them. “You lose a game like this, a lot of teams turn on each other, start pointing fingers. There’s going to be people seeking to divide this team, seeking to tear it down. We have to rise above all that.”
Patriots bring back former contributing linebacker Terez Hall
After losing one linebacker, the Patriots have added another. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. That left the team with an opening and they brought back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall. Hall spent three seasons in...
Colts sign promising linebacker off Patriots practice squad
The hype train was rolling for Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone this offseason. It appears that the train is now headed to Indianapolis. According to the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are signing McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, McGrone...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1