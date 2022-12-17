ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston

BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?

The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots captain Devin McCourty has thoughtful response on NFL teams turning on each other

FOXBOROUGH — After a gut-wrenching loss in Las Vegas, Matthew Slater relayed the message that Bill Belichick had sent to his Patriots team. “Stay united,” Slater said Belichick told them. “You lose a game like this, a lot of teams turn on each other, start pointing fingers. There’s going to be people seeking to divide this team, seeking to tear it down. We have to rise above all that.”
