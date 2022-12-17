The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, but there are plenty of spots still up for grabs. In the AFC, the Chargers and Dolphins both sit at 8-6 and are in sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Jets and Patriots are still firmly in the playoff mix, however, as both clubs are just one game behind in the standings. Four other AFC teams sit at 6-8 entering Week 16.

15 HOURS AGO