The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Carlos Correa was less than three hours from being introduced by the Giants as the new franchise cornerstone player Tuesday morning. Then the Giants sent out an email at 8:14 a.m. PT announcing that the press conference had been postponed, providing no details about why. But before the postponement, per...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, but there are plenty of spots still up for grabs. In the AFC, the Chargers and Dolphins both sit at 8-6 and are in sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Jets and Patriots are still firmly in the playoff mix, however, as both clubs are just one game behind in the standings. Four other AFC teams sit at 6-8 entering Week 16.
NBC Sports

The 49ers going out to dinner as a team is expensive, but not six figures expensive. A video of the receipt from the 49ers' rookie dinner went viral over the weekend after rookie defensive end Drake Jackson posted on his Instagram story what appeared to be a bill that totaled over $322,391.

