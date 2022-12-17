Read full article on original website
Look: ESPN Reporter Is Getting Crushed For Interview Controversy
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a Week 15 to forget, both on and off the field. In the midst of a second half collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard muffed a snap on an attempted fake punt. His turnover resulted in three points for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who would go ...
A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning
The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers trashed report based entirely on on-the-record quotes from teammates
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during...
NBC Sports
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call
Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
NBC Sports
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
NBC Sports
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
NBC Sports
Correa was dressed for Giants presser before deal fell apart
Carlos Correa was less than three hours from being introduced by the Giants as the new franchise cornerstone player Tuesday morning. Then the Giants sent out an email at 8:14 a.m. PT announcing that the press conference had been postponed, providing no details about why. But before the postponement, per...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes does some of his most amazing work while in “panic mode”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made another amazing play on Sunday, with a cross-field throw to tight end Travis Kelce that looked like a hook shot in basketball. I spoke to Mahomes after the game by phone. I asked him if he ever amazes himself with what he does and how he does it.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Chiefs-Seahawks, Cowboys-Eagles and more
The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, but there are plenty of spots still up for grabs. In the AFC, the Chargers and Dolphins both sit at 8-6 and are in sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Jets and Patriots are still firmly in the playoff mix, however, as both clubs are just one game behind in the standings. Four other AFC teams sit at 6-8 entering Week 16.
NBC Sports
Armstead clears up confusion over expensive 49ers rookie dinner
The 49ers going out to dinner as a team is expensive, but not six figures expensive. A video of the receipt from the 49ers' rookie dinner went viral over the weekend after rookie defensive end Drake Jackson posted on his Instagram story what appeared to be a bill that totaled over $322,391.
