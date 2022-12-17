ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Aaron Boone on the Yankees offseason so far

By thogannyp
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Aaron Boone shares his thoughts on the addition of Carlos Rodon, the departure of Andrew Benintendi to the White Sox, Aaron Judge re-signing, and the future of Oswaldo Cabrera.

