Video: Aaron Boone on the Yankees offseason so far

It took visits in Tampa, phone calls in the middle of the night and the richest contract in Yankee history, but Aaron Judge found himself back in The Bronx on Wednesday, where he was introduced — again — as a Yankee. Judge said he made up his mind to accept the Yankees’ nine-year, $360 million offer — and turn down a similar deal from his hometown San Francisco Giants — because of a late-night call he received from managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner. After that conversation, in which Steinbrenner raised the Yankees’ offer to nine years and offered Judge the captaincy, Judge...

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO