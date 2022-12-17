Video: Aaron Boone on the Yankees offseason so far
Aaron Boone shares his thoughts on the addition of Carlos Rodon, the departure of Andrew Benintendi to the White Sox, Aaron Judge re-signing, and the future of Oswaldo Cabrera.
