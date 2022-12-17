Read full article on original website
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Nevada judge says pardons board cannot consider commuting death sentences
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the Washoe...
news3lv.com
Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
news3lv.com
Several Las Vegas jail inmates get chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanks to a new program, six Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates got the chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts on Wednesday. This was an opportunity they earned by working to improve themselves while in jail. It got emotional for Amber Carstens as...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
Judge blocks Pardons Board discussion of reducing Nevada death sentences to life in prison
Judge James E. Wilson said that while the Nevada Pardons Board had the power to commute death penalties, he also found the proposed agenda item to be against Marsy's Law, which affords rights to crime victims. The post Judge blocks Pardons Board discussion of reducing Nevada death sentences to life in prison appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Victim adds petition to block possible blanket commutations for Nevada death sentences
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother of a murder victim has filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block the consideration of a blanket commutation for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Jennifer Otremba filed a petition on Monday. She joins the district attorneys for Clark...
Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies
Jonathan Nagel, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
news3lv.com
DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
North Las Vegas police: Man, 23, arrested on more than 20 felony charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges: Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
Las Vegas Strip Wants to Change This Part of its Reputation
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
news3lv.com
Elisa Cafferata to no longer serve as director of DETR
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The director of DETR announced their resignation on Wednesday. According to the Twitter announcement, her resignation will take effect on Jan. 2. “Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege.”
