Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema

Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022
As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Highs are expected to peak near 80 on Christmas Day before dropping sharply around...
localocnews.com
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
localocnews.com
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
localocnews.com
Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim. Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino...
localocnews.com
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
localocnews.com
Holiday shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at Friday Farmer’s Market for MADE by Millworks
Have a magical morning of holiday shopping at Friday Farmer’s Market in Long Beach on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10am to 1pm! Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band (Holiday Style) will be performing for MADE by Millworks. Get ready to hear holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves.
localocnews.com
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association
This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
localocnews.com
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas
SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
localocnews.com
Westminster man indicted for selling over 120K Fentanyl pills and other drugs
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury has indicted two men who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country. The 19-count indictment charges Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, and Michael Ta, 24,...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana rents are up 15.7% in the past year
Santa Ana ranked as the 10th most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $2,140 and $2,940, respectively according to Zumper’s End of Year Report. The price of one bedrooms in Santa Ana is up 15.7%...
localocnews.com
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood announces changes to city services from Dec. 26 to Jan 2
Lakewood City Hall will be closed the week of Dec. 26-30. DASH Transit service will continue as usual on weekdays, as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on a weekend. For the two holiday weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2:. Trash pickup will continue as usual, as...
localocnews.com
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 8 to December 14, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 8, 2022. Disturbance...
localocnews.com
Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023
Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
localocnews.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
localocnews.com
Wins by Practical Move in Futurity and Faiza in Starlet highlight Winter Meet
A 10-1 upset by Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity and a sixth consecutive win in the Grade I Starlet for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert were among the highlights of the six-day Winter Thoroughbred meet, which concluded Sunday. A son of Practical Joke and...
Comments / 0