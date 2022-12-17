ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters respond to house fire on Camino Reath South in Virginia Beach

By Sarah Goode
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 11:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of Camino Real South. Firefighters located heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the home.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department

The fire was marked under control at 12:17 p.m., however, VBFD says there was severe damage to a bedroom on the second floor.

VBFD says three adults were being evaluated for injuries. At this time, it is unknown if they will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

