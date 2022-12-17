Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation
Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
2ND & PCH and Tichenor Clinic partner to bring Silent Santa to children and adults with sensory sensitivities
Santa came to town early this year for the inaugural Silent Santa event at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center. This event for children and adults with sensory sensitivities took place Sunday, December 11th, and was an instant hit–the reservation based event was fully committed within 48 hours.
La Palma police blotter, December 8 to December 14, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 8, 2022. Disturbance...
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Two taggers facing felony charges after getting arrested in Tustin
Tustin police officers responded to reports of two males spray painting the drainage walls in the area of Tustin Ranch and Bryan. An officer arrived on scene, observed an abundance of fresh tagging, and two subjects matching the description. To our dismay, both subjects fled on foot when they were contacted by the officer.
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana
Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl
On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Highs are expected to peak near 80 on Christmas Day before dropping sharply around...
North-South Challenge features four boys basketball games Thursday at Tesoro
Tesoro High School will once again be the site of the North vs. South Challenge Thursday. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Eight boys basketball teams from Orange County will compete in the North vs. South Challenge at Tesoro High School in memory of Tim O’Brien on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Tesoro High School.
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association
This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions
The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is the perfect holiday adventure, with iconic views of the Southern California coast, a comfortable ride, and convenient access to some of the most popular events and attractions of the season. Here’s a list of trip ideas sure to inspire a day trip or...
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events
Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
Holiday shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at Friday Farmer’s Market for MADE by Millworks
Have a magical morning of holiday shopping at Friday Farmer’s Market in Long Beach on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10am to 1pm! Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band (Holiday Style) will be performing for MADE by Millworks. Get ready to hear holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves.
CdM football Coach Dan O’Shea steps down to spend more time with his family
Corona del Mar’s Dan O’Shea coaches during a game this past season. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Associate head coach Kevin Hettig named as the replacement. Corona del Mar High School football coach Dan O’Shea resigned after eight seasons Wednesday to spend more time with...
Tuesday’s Orange County boys and girls basketball highlights, final scores
Ocean View 92, Chavez of San Fernando 51: The Seahawks won a non-league game Tuesday night. Senior Tyler Pham scored 28 points and senior Peyton Guerrero and freshman LeRoy Davis each had 18 points for Ocean View (7-7). Chavez (6-8) was led by Nathan Aguilar with 19 points. El Dorado...
