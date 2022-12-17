ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation

Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
La Palma police blotter, December 8 to December 14, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 8, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation

Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
CERRITOS, CA
Two taggers facing felony charges after getting arrested in Tustin

Tustin police officers responded to reports of two males spray painting the drainage walls in the area of Tustin Ranch and Bryan. An officer arrived on scene, observed an abundance of fresh tagging, and two subjects matching the description. To our dismay, both subjects fled on foot when they were contacted by the officer.
TUSTIN, CA
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana

Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl

On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Highs are expected to peak near 80 on Christmas Day before dropping sharply around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association

This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
ROSSMOOR, CA
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events

Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

