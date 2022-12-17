NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.

1 DAY AGO