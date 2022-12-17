ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible

The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
fox8live.com

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy