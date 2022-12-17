Read full article on original website
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
